Smotrich approves $50M Gaza aid despite vow ‘not a single grain’ to Hamas

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who previously vowed that “not a single grain of wheat will reach Hamas,” has approved a cabinet decision to transfer $50 million to an American aid fund for Gaza.
The transfer is a bridging loan to the U.S.-backed fund, which had exhausted its budget. A cabinet source said Israel decided to send tens of millions of dollars to ensure continued humanitarian assistance for Gaza residents. The measure passed with broad support with only National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir voting against it.
The decision marks a shift, as Israel had avoided funding humanitarian aid for Gaza. Smotrich had opposed such deliveries and denied two months ago that a Finance Ministry request to increase the defense budget was intended for Gaza aid.
Last week Smotrich posted a video explaining the decision to allocate 3 billion shekels ($820 million) for humanitarian aid as part of the state budget. “I don’t care about the Gazans,” he said. “What matters to me is the complete victory and destruction of Hamas. The whole world is against us: Europe pressures us to stop, Hamas wants us to stop and the Israeli left, but I’m doing everything to continue until full resolution. Complete victory is not only possible — it’s essential.”
Smotrich said Saturday he had "lost faith" that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could or would lead the military to victory.
Tzvi Sukkot, a Knesset member from Smotrich’s party, warned that abandoning the war’s objectives would be an existential danger and said elections should be held if that happens. He rejected claims that defeating Hamas would come at the expense of returning hostages, noting more than 200 have been freed through deals.
Tzvika Mor, whose son Eitan has been held in Gaza for more than 670 days, opposed the decision, saying previous efforts failed to free hostages or weaken Hamas and warning the conflict could continue until 2030.
Former lawmaker Matan Kahana said a deal could be reached based on negotiations from May 2024, calling the government ineffective in defeating Hamas and urging its replacement.
The transfer reflects rising humanitarian concerns in Gaza despite sharp political divisions within Israel’s leadership.