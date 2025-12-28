'See-Shoot' firing system on the way to Israel Police: Will it also be used against infiltrators?

Following a rise in smuggling incidents carried out with drones, the Israel Police have decided to acquire the remote-controlled firing system “Roeh-Yoreh,” (See-Shoot) which has been used by the Israel Defense Forces since 2008, ynet has learned.
The system allows forces to identify a threat and respond to it remotely, without endangering officers on the ground. As part of the preparations, police are expected to acquire three such systems, which will be deployed in border areas to address the threat.
In addition, there is a plan still under review under which the system could be used urgently against illegal Palestinians crossing the security fence in the Jerusalem area, similar to the attacker in Friday's attack in the Jezreel Valley and to footage from the same area published by ynet and ynet Global Sunday.
Already Sunday, security forces in certain circumstances use live fire against illegals who breach the fence. The situational awareness provided by Roeh-Yoreh and the precision of its fire are expected to ease the burden on forces, but legal questions are likely to be raised if it is ultimately approved for this purpose.
Roeh-Yoreh consists of a tower equipped with surveillance sensors and a lethal firing system, operated from a remote control post. The system is deployed near the Gaza border and is operated remotely by surveillance operators against terrorists approaching the fence.
At the outset of the October 7 massacre, Hamas attacked the Roeh-Yoreh positions using drones, blew up the machine gun mounted on the roof of the post, and succeeded in “blinding” the system, making it easier for thousands of terrorists to infiltrate Israel.