Hezbollah chief meets with Hamas leaders amid uptick in violence

Lebanese media reported on Sunday that the leader of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, Hassan Nasrallah met in Beirut with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and his deputy Saleh al-Arouri, to discuss recent events in "occupied Palestine." Daniel Salami

According to the reports, Nasrallah and the Hamas leaders also discussed regional developments and the violent clashes at the al Aqsa mosque during Ramadan prayers.

