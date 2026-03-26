Children’s play center in north Israel devastated by Iranian missile strike

Iran on Thursday launched eight missile barrages toward Israel since the morning hours , most aimed at the country's densely populated center, with the fifth targeting Haifa and the bay area in the north.

The attack involved a cluster missile, causing damage across multiple impact sites, including the Big shopping complex in Kiryat Ata. There, the iJump play center was heavily damaged.

Kiryat Ata shopping center hit by Iranian cluster missile ( Video: Gil Nechushtan )

The facility had become a refuge for local children and families during the war. No injuries were reported from the direct impact, which also damaged nearby stores. At a nearby scene, a bus driver sustained light injuries and another person was treated for shock.

Avi Dadia, owner of the iJump complex, told ynet: "The place was ready to receive children, and it is a great miracle no children were there. The main thing is that no one was hurt. The damage is very severe. I was in a shelter elsewhere; they sent me a video and I ran here immediately.

"For six years, we have been dealing with an economic crisis and expenses. Life has not been simple. We are trying to survive. The damage is enormous. Everything here is destroyed."

11 View gallery ( Photo: Gil Nechushtan )

11 View gallery ( Photo: Gil Nechushtan )

11 View gallery ( Photo: Gil Nechushtan )

Sirens warning of incoming missile fire sounded in Haifa and the surrounding bay area at 9:13 a.m. Police said multiple units, including bomb disposal teams, were deployed to search the impact sites and respond to the aftermath of the Iranian attack. Fire and rescue crews also arrived at the scene, scanned the area to ensure no one was trapped and disconnected energy sources. “Damage was also caused to several vehicles parked near the affected building,” the fire service said.

11 View gallery ( Photo: Gil Nechushtan )

11 View gallery ( Photo: Gil Nechushtan )

11 View gallery ( Photo: Gil Nechushtan )

11 View gallery ( Photo: MDA )

11 View gallery ( Photo: Gil Nechushtan )

11 View gallery ( Photo: Eitan Glikman )

11 View gallery ( Photo: Gil Nechushtan )

11 View gallery ( Photo: MDA )

Later, another barrage was launched toward the Haifa Bay area and the coastal city of Acre, this time from Lebanon. However, no sirens were activated in Kiryat Ata itself during that attack.