Israel presses Hamas to return bodies of 13 hostages as US ultimatum nears

As the remains of 13 hostages are still held in Gaza, Israeli officials say Hamas could return at least eight of them immediately. After five days without a release, Israel hopes for a breakthrough as early as Sunday.

Families of the deceased hostages, who have spoken with American officials, said they were told the U.S. believes Hamas is “bluffing” and could return the bodies, but that Israel is not applying sufficient pressure. One family accused the Israeli government of shifting its stance by saying Hamas may only know the whereabouts of eight of the bodies, not all 13, raising fears that some may never be recovered.

1 View gallery ( Photo: REUTERS/Kent Nishimura, AP, REUTERS/Nir Elias, REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein, Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP, REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun )

“It’s deeply troubling,” said one parent of a fallen hostage. “Mistakes were made in negotiating this deal. All terrorist releases should have been conditioned on the return of every body. Now Hamas is playing games—and Israel seems to be preparing the public for the possibility of more Ron Arads,” referencing the long-missing Israeli navigator.

Ruby Chen, the father of Staff Sgt. Itay Chen, one of the deceased hostages, told Ynet on Sunday that “opportunities were missed to reach a better deal. Right now, Hamas is holding what it considers assets. The government of Israel must do everything to break through Hamas’ excuses.”

Chen said he sees a narrow window to recover all 13 bodies and urged U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio—who met with the families—to press Hamas via President Donald Trump. “Everyone knows Hamas knows where the bodies are,” he said.

In the background, President Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Hamas via Truth Social, calling on the terrorist group to return the bodies, including two Americans. Hamas is going to have to start returning the bodies of the deceased hostages, including two Americans, quickly, or the other Countries involved in this GREAT PEACE will take action,” he wrote. “Some of the bodies are hard to reach, but others they can return now and, for some reason, they are not. Perhaps it has to do with their disarming, but when I said, 'Both sides would be treated fairly,' that only applies if they comply with their obligations.”

Donald Trump with Qatari Emir Tamim Al Thani and Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani aboard Air Force One ( Video: Reuters )

Despite pressure, Israel is unlikely to impose new sanctions on Hamas beyond those already in place at the Rafah crossing. The U.S. is expected to oppose any escalation in military activity, further limiting Israel’s options to increasing restrictions on humanitarian aid—something Washington may not permit—or arresting previously released Palestinian prisoners in the West Bank.

Meanwhile, Hamas political leader Khalil al-Hayya said Saturday the group would begin searching “new areas” for the remains. Israel allowed an Egyptian team to enter Gaza for the first time since the ceasefire to help locate bodies, following coordination with Cairo. The Egyptians were granted access with two pieces of heavy engineering equipment and specific coordinates provided by Israeli intelligence.

The return of the deceased hostages has become a key obstacle in advancing to the next phase of the ceasefire agreement. Trump’s deadline reportedly reflects American frustration over Hamas’ tactics and skepticism of its claims that it cannot locate the bodies.

U.S. officials continue to supervise the agreement closely. High-level visits to Israel are ongoing, including those by Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio . U.S. evnoy Morgan Ortagus arrived Sunday and is expected to remain until Monday. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright is expected in Israel on Saturday.

Egyptian heavy equipment entering Gaza

Two major developments occurred over the weekend: Israel allowed a foreign search team into Gaza for the first time since the ceasefire, and President Trump issued his public 48-hour demand.

An international task force to locate and recover the hostages’ bodies is still being assembled, but Egypt, whose President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has pledged support for the effort, is expected to lead search operations. The mission was finalized following a rare visit to Israel by Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad and a follow-up meeting between Israeli and Egyptian security officials in Cairo.