Minister Dudi Amsalem hospitalized after heart attack

According to the statement, Amsalem’s condition is good, and he was released home Tuesday morning, two and a half days after the cardiac event.

According to the statement, Amsalem’s condition is good, and he was released home Tuesday morning, two and a half days after the cardiac event.

According to the statement, Amsalem’s condition is good, and he was released home Tuesday morning, two and a half days after the cardiac event.