Minister Dudi Amsalem hospitalized after heart attack

Minister Dudi Amsalem suffered a heart attack Saturday night and was hospitalized, his office said Tuesday.
According to the statement, Amsalem’s condition is good, and he was released home Tuesday morning, two and a half days after the cardiac event.
Amsalem, 65, serves as regional cooperation minister. He also serves as a minister in the Justice Ministry and as the minister responsible for liaison between the government and the Knesset, Israel’s parliament.
In the past, he also served as communications minister and digital minister. He was first elected to the Knesset in 2015.