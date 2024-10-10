Hezbollah rocket damages his parents grave stones in Kiryat Bialik cemetery

Yitzhak Shalev, 60, from Kiryat Bialik, was devastated when he learned that the graves of five family members were damaged during a rocket barrage on Haifa and surrounding communities on Wednesday afternoon. "It deeply pains the soul. I was at work when I received a video showing a direct hit. I looked and saw part of my parents' tombstone," he told Ynet.

The moment the rocket hit the cemetery

During the barrage, approximately 40 rockets were launched from Lebanon, injuring seven people from lightly to serious and causing damage, including at the Tzur Shalom cemetery.

Mayor Eli Dokorski urged residents not to visit the site. "We will inform any family whose loved ones' graves were damaged. Do not come here; it is still dangerous. Security forces are working," the mayor said. He joined Home Front Command forces and municipal workers to assess the damage.

"Two minutes later, I received a call from the cemetery manager. He told me that the tombstones of my brothers-in-law and father-in-law were also damaged," Shalev said. He said that his father, Shalom Shtashvili, died 20 years ago, and his mother, Bat Sheva, six years later. "Their grave was hit directly by a missile. Four rows behind them are my brothers-in-law, Yitzhak Peer and Tal Israel. Their tombstones were damaged by shrapnel and metal. Their father, Yaakov Petroschvili, my father-in-law, is buried next to them."

"Hearing this was overwhelming. I had chills all over my body. I took some solace in the fact that the missile didn't penetrate the ground. It hit the gravestone and exploded, which is a small comfort in a difficult situation. I wanted to see the damage with my own eyes, so I went to the cemetery. I photographed everything to show the property tax authority. It's not just a crack; everything is shattered there. It's a very heavy feeling," he said.

"I'm sure if my parents were here and I could ask their opinion, they would prefer their tombstone be damaged—as long as none of the family members or residents are harmed," he concluded.

2 View gallery Some of the damage ( Photo: Yitzhak Shalev )

The images and videos were shared on social media and in the news, with residents describing them as "painful." After watching one of the videos, a resident of Kiryat Ata said: "Even the dead are not given peace here."

Following the barrage, the Kiryat Bialik municipality issued a notice to residents. "Anyone whose loved one's grave was damaged will need to file a claim with the property tax authority, where the deceased is the claimant and the family member is the reporter," according to the announcement.

Another barrage targeted Kiryat Shmona: A couple walking their dogs were killed

Shortly after the barrage on Haifa and surrounding communities, approximately 20 rockets were also launched toward Kiryat Shmona – most of its residents had been evacuated following the outbreak of the war. Dvir Sharvit, 43, and Revital Yehud, 45, a couple walking their dogs who did not manage to reach a shelter in time, were hit and pronounced dead shortly after at the scene .

In addition, eight people were injured in the barrages in the north: seven in the barrage that also damaged the cemetery – including a 16-year-old boy who was evacuated in serious condition with a shrapnel wound to his head – and a 41-year-old man was injured by shrapnel in Shlomi. He was taken to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, where he underwent surgery. His condition is now classified as moderate.