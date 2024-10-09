Two killed in Lebanon rocket barrage on Kiryat Shmona

A man and a woman were killed in a rocket barrage on Kiryat Shmona, Magen David Adom (MDA) Director Eli Bin confirmed on Wednesday, describing the strike as "unusual."

MDA had initially reported that the couple, both in their 40s, were critically injured from shrapnel but had to declare their death shortly after.

Hezbollah rockets crash in Kiryat Shmona





According to IDF, about 20 rockets were launched from Lebanon toward Kiryat Shmona and the surrounding area. Sirens were also activated due to a false alert of a potential hostile aircraft.

Fire and Rescue Services said several buildings caught fire after direct hits from the barrage. Five firefighting teams were deployed to contain the blazes and search for additional casualties. "Fires are raging in multiple buildings that sustained direct hits, and firefighters are working to contain the spread while searching for victims," said Incident Commander Chief Reshef Dror Buchnik.

Police have cordoned off the impacted areas, with sappers working to neutralize remaining threats. Authorities urged the public to avoid the scene and not touch rocket debris, which could contain explosives, and to report any findings to emergency services.

1 View gallery Lebanon rocket scores direct strike on Kiryat Shmona

MDA emergency medic Aviad Hertz, who responded to the scene, said, "Upon arrival, we found a man and a woman, both in their 40s, unconscious. Despite medical efforts, we had to pronounce them dead at the scene."

Earlier, six people were lightly and moderately wounded in the Haifa Bay area following a rocket barrage from Lebanon.

Among the injured is a 16-year-old boy who sustained moderate head injuries from shrapnel. Four others, in their 40s and 50s, suffered light injuries from shrapnel. A 36-year-old motorcyclist was also lightly injured in an accident during the rocket sirens.

The IDF reported that approximately 40 rockets were launched from Lebanon, with several rockets being intercepted by air defenses, while others crashed in various locations.

Residents in Kiryat Bialik reported power outages following the attack after interception fragments crashed in the city's Zur Shalom cemetery.

