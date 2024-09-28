Airforce drops over 80 tons on Dahieh targeting Nasrallah

Over 80 tons worth of bombs were dropped on Hezbollah's underground command center on Friday, in a strike that the IDF said killed its leader Hassan Nasrallah and other senior members of the terror group.

In the attack carried out by Israel's Air Force's F-151 bomber squadron, the planes reportedly dropped bunker-busting munitions on the bunker that was built under residential tower blocks in the Dahieh quarter of Beirut. The IDF did not confirm the use of the special munitions.

3 View gallery Hassan Nasrallah, Beirut aftermath of an Israeli strike ( Photo: Hussein Malla / AP, IDF, mohammad kassir / Shutterstock )

"You brought victory," Air Force Chief Tomer Bar told the pilots when their mission was completed.

3 View gallery Yoav Gallant with IDF Chief Herzi Halevi and Air Force chief Tomer Bar during the attack on Hezbollah's command center ( Photo: IDF )

Jets continued to pound Hezbollah targets overnight and on Saturday including an underground missile storage facility in the Dahie where a special covert unit of the terror group kept Iranian-made missiles to target maritime traffic off the coast of Israel and the Haifa port.

"Since last night, the IDF struck over 140 Hezbollah terror targets, including launchers aimed at Israeli civilians, buildings in which weapons were stored, strategic weaponry, weapons production facilities, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites, some embedded underneath residential buildings in the area of Beirut," the military said in a statement on Saturday.

3 View gallery IDF F-151 bombers ( Photo: IDF )

In a briefing to the foreign press, a spokesperson said Israel hoped that the killing of Nasrallah would bring about a change in Hezbollah's operations. He said the IDF was working to remove any threat on its borders and its citizens, including from precision weapons and that the forces remained alert and prepared for any eventuality.