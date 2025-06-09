From waste to rescue: How Leket Israel is nourishing a nation while fighting food waste

In collaboration with Leket Israel

In Israel today, nearly 2.6 million tons of food are wasted every year—about half of it is still perfectly edible. At the same time, hundreds of thousands of Israelis struggle with food and nutritional insecurity, unsure of where their next meal will come from or whether it will be nutritionally adequate. This contradiction—an abundance of food on the one hand, and deep need on the other—has wide-ranging economic, social and environmental consequences.

Food waste on this scale isn’t just inefficient; it’s irresponsible. In a country with rising living costs, where vulnerable populations are increasingly at risk, the current model of food production and consumption is no longer sustainable. This is where Leket Israel – the National Food Bank steps in, playing a central role in correcting the imbalance.

Founded in 2003 by Joseph Gitler, an immigrant from the United States who was disturbed by the vast amounts of food being discarded while people around him went hungry, Leket Israel has grown into the leading food rescue organization in the country. What began as a personal initiative—a one-man operation delivering surplus meals to shelters—has become a national network that collects food from across the agricultural, commercial and institutional sectors and redistributes it through a network of more than 300 nonprofit organizations.

In 2024, Leket Israel provided nutritious food to over 415,000 people every week. The individuals and families reached by this work include Holocaust survivors, single mothers, children and youth at risk, women in shelters, people experiencing homelessness and low-income working families. These are individuals who are too often overlooked in conventional food distribution systems, and for whom Leket’s work can mean the difference between hunger and health.

Leket's food rescue operations are extensive and varied. They collect surplus agricultural produce directly from Israeli farmers—fruit and vegetables that are nutritious but might not meet cosmetic standards for sale. They also rescue cooked meals from IDF bases, hotels, corporate cafeterias and event venues. In addition, they process and freeze surplus vegetables into soups that can be stored and distributed throughout the year. This multi-pronged approach ensures a consistent and diverse supply of food.

But food rescue is not just a humanitarian effort—it’s a practical, efficient response to a systemic problem. According to the 9th Annual Food Waste and Rescue Report, compiled by Leket Israel in partnership with the Ministry of Environmental Protection, the Ministry of Health and the accounting firm BDO, food rescue is significantly more cost-effective than traditional food assistance models.

To fully close the food insecurity gap in Israel through food stamps or direct food purchases, the government would need to spend NIS 4.3 billion ($1.2b) annually. In contrast, food rescue can achieve the same goal for just NIS 1.2 million ($325m). That’s less than one-third of the cost—and with far greater efficiency and lower environmental impact.

Food rescue is also critical from a public health perspective. Poor nutrition is directly linked to higher rates of chronic illness, weakened immune systems and reduced cognitive performance in children. The Food Waste and Rescue Report highlights the importance of access to fresh produce—especially fruit and vegetables—as a determinant of long-term health outcomes. When families can’t afford healthy food, the consequences show up in hospital visits, lost work hours and intergenerational health disparities. By rescuing and distributing healthy, nutritious food, Leket is not just feeding people—it is helping reduce future healthcare costs and strengthening the nation’s overall well-being.

Environmentally, the stakes are equally high. Food production is resource-intensive. It requires land, water, fertilizer, energy and labor. When food is wasted, all of those inputs are wasted as well. Moreover, when food decomposes in landfills, it releases methane, a greenhouse gas 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide. Globally, food waste is estimated to contribute nearly 10% of total greenhouse gas emissions. By diverting food from landfills and getting it to people who need it, food rescue serves as a powerful tool in the fight against climate change.

The importance of this work has been magnified in the wake of the Swords of Iron War, which broke out in late 2023. The conflict disrupted supply chains, increased the cost of food and deepened hardship for many already struggling communities. Vulnerable populations have been hit hardest, with more families than ever facing food insecurity. At the same time, logistical disruptions have led to an increase in food waste, as unsold produce and cancelled orders pile up at farms, food factories and retailers.

Government efforts to manage the crisis through increased food imports have proven insufficient. Imported food is expensive, logistically complicated and unreliable in times of global instability. It also fails to support local agriculture, which is critical for national resilience. The war has made it abundantly clear that Israel must invest in its local food systems, and that food rescue must become a formal part of national policy—both as a long-term solution and a crisis-response mechanism.

Leket Israel’s ability to adapt during the war has underscored its value. The organization has continued to operate efficiently, ensuring food gets where it’s needed most. Its existing infrastructure and relationships with food donors and nonprofits enabled a rapid response when other systems faltered. This resilience is not accidental—it’s the result of two decades of steady growth, trust-building and logistical refinement.

Beyond logistics, Leket also operates with a deep respect for the dignity of its recipients. The food it distributes is high quality, often indistinguishable from what’s sold in premium grocery stores. Presentation, freshness and variety matter. The goal is not just to provide calories, but to provide nutrition with dignity, ensuring that those who are struggling don’t feel like second-class citizens.

This respect extends to the way Leket involves the broader public. Volunteers are a core part of the organization’s success. Each year, tens of thousands of people from across Israel and around the world volunteer in Leket’s activities—from picking produce in the fields of Harvest Helpers, Leket Israel’s fields in Rishon Lezion, to sorting and packing food at the Logistics Center. These opportunities help educate and engage the public on issues of waste, hunger and social responsibility.

Leket Israel also works closely with corporate partners, encouraging them to donate surplus food and support the expansion of food rescue efforts. Businesses that once discarded excess food are now part of a movement that sees food as a resource, not a liability. The introduction of the Food Donation Act has helped encourage these partnerships by providing legal protections for donors, ensuring that food can be donated safely and without fear of liability.

Still, more can be done. Leket is calling for a national food rescue strategy that includes investment in infrastructure, government-backed incentives for food donation, expanded logistical support and integration of food rescue into the country’s emergency preparedness plans. This strategy should recognize food rescue not just as an act of charity, but as a cost-saving, climate-smart and health-promoting public good.

Joseph Gitler’s original motivation—bridging the gap between excess and need—has evolved into a robust national system that benefits everyone. But Leket cannot do it alone. Continued support from individuals, corporations, policymakers and the broader public is essential to expanding this work and meeting the growing demand.

In a world facing rising inequality, environmental degradation and recurring crises, food rescue is not a luxury. It is a necessity. It is one of the rare solutions that addresses multiple problems at once: hunger, waste, pollution and poverty. Leket Israel’s model proves that smart, compassionate systems can be built—and scaled—to serve entire nations.

To learn more, donate or get involved, visit www.leket.org .