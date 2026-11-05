KKL-JNF prepares to evacuate outpost near Kfar Aza; activists: ‘We’ll move until we reach Gaza’

About three weeks after activists from the Nachala movement established an outpost in Simhoni Forest, between Kfar Aza and Nahal Oz near the Gaza Strip, the Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) and police are preparing to evacuate the families. On Tuesday, police officers and KKL-JNF representatives surveyed the site ahead of setting and approving an evacuation date, most likely next week. If the activists refuse to leave voluntarily, police are expected to receive authorization to use force.
The activists described the outpost as "an interim stop on the way to settling Gaza" and declared that they would not leave the site until they established a settlement inside the Gaza Strip. Nevertheless, they said they would not resist the evacuation but would remain in the area surrounding Gaza. "We'll simply move somewhere else, until we reach Gaza," they said.
The outpost was established without authorization on land managed by KKL-JNF between Kfar Aza and Nahal Oz. The activists arrived at night, set up trailers and basic infrastructure, and declared the establishment of a new community. They described the move as "part of the effort to promote Jewish settlement in the Gaza Strip." The move drew opposition from the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council, whose jurisdiction includes the site. The council called for authorities to "act without delay to enforce the law at the site."
Because KKL-JNF is responsible for managing and maintaining the forest, it is also responsible for the evacuation. In cases of trespassing on land under its management, as in this case, it is required to file a police complaint. Once approval is obtained from the district police commander, police are expected to coordinate an evacuation date with KKL-JNF. Under the established procedure, the evacuation must take place within 30 days of the initial trespass. In this case, KKL-JNF will carry out the removal of the structures, while police will provide security for the operation.
If the activists refuse to leave, police may have to use force to complete the evacuation. However, the authorities involved hope to avoid that scenario and reach an agreement with Nachala members to leave voluntarily. Between 15 and 20 families, including children and teenagers, spend each night at the site. Some of the trailers have been converted into a synagogue, a kindergarten and a school.