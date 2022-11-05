Father hears his son's killer dead in IDF raid, shortly before he dies

Yeshayahu Rosenberg died on Thursday, hours after he was told security forces killed an Islamic Jihad terrorist who responsible for his son, Noam Raz's death.
"My father smiled when Noam's son told him of the killing of Faruk Salame," Aryeh Noam's brother said. "A few hours later, he died," he said.
Noam Raz a member of Israel Police's elite counterterror unit Yamam was shot and fatally wounded last May during a raid on the northern West Bank. He later succumbed to his injuries.
"Dad was sick and two days before Noam deployed to his last mission, he was caring for him," Aryeh said. "They had a close relationship and Noam found respecting his parents to be an important value," he said.
Yeshayahu celebrated his 78th birthday last Saturday, with his children and grandchildren. He was survived by his wife Esther, and three of their children.
"We believe it is no coincidence that he died on the same day the terrorists who killed his son was eliminated," Aryeh said.
"It did him good to hear the news. He was proud of all his kids and was very close to Noam who had been with him during the last two days before he left on his mission, after Dad was hospitalized for a medical procedure," he said.
"Noam would always visit our parents when he came home on leave before heading home," Aryeh said.
On Monday, Raz is due to receive a posthumous military citation for his bravery, which made his father proud, his son said.
Rosenberg had lived in Jerusalem for the past eight years and was described as a religious man who loved studying the Torah.
"He had a love of Israel and organized monthly visits to the tomb of the patriarchs in Hebron," Aryeh said. "He also had a love of man and was always willing to lend a hand. He distributed food to the relatives of the sick in hospitals. Noam was the same with his love for the Torah, the country and man," he said.