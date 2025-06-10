Israeli-backed Gaza militia claims it ambushed, killed 6 Hamas terrorists

A militia in the Gaza Strip that receives support from Israel said Tuesday it killed six members of a Hamas unit responsible for executing suspected collaborators with Israel.
The militia, led by Yasser Abu Shabab, said it ambushed operatives from Hamas’ “Sahm” unit overnight and used anti-aircraft launchers for the first time during the operation. It said its fighters returned safely.
“We have pledged to our people that we will take revenge on those who harmed them,” the group said in a statement. “We are committed to continuing the fight against terrorism until its eradication, which will lead to secure and stable lives, far from terror and its destructive effects.”
The claim came days after the Israeli military released footage showing the execution of a Gaza resident in a public square, allegedly by Hamas operatives. The footage, described by the Israel Defense Forces as “unusual,” showed a man being shot and killed in an execution-style killing. The incident reportedly took place over the weekend in Gaza City.
Hamas recently announced it had begun a “wave of executions” targeting alleged collaborators with Israel and individuals accused of stealing humanitarian aid.
“Residents of Gaza—Hamas terrorists and criminals are killing you and do not care about your lives,” said Maj. Gen. Rassan Alian, Israel’s coordinator of government activities in the Palestinian territories. “There is no difference between a dictator who kills quietly and a terrorist who slaughters openly—both are your enemies and enemies of life.”
A senior Palestinian Authority security official told Ynetnews that Abu Shabab’s militia is backed by Israel, the Palestinian Authority, and exiled former Fatah leader Mohammed Dahlan. Other PA sources said the group’s fighters are paid through the Palestinian Authority under the supervision of senior Gaza-based intelligence official Baha al-Balusha.
According to the sources, two additional militias are expected to begin operating soon—one in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahia and another in the central part of the territory.