Gaza militia leader Israel is arming to challenge Hamas: Who is Yasser Abu-Shabab?

Yasser Abu-Shabab, a 32-year-old Rafah native of Bedouin descent, has quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about—and controversial—figures in the shifting power landscape of the Gaza Strip. Once imprisoned by Hamas for alleged criminal activity, he has reemerged at the helm of a local militia reportedly backed by Israel in its covert effort to undermine Hamas rule.

According to senior Israeli security officials, Abu-Shabab’s group is the most prominent among several armed factions in Gaza now receiving indirect Israeli support. The strategy, led by the Shin Bet internal security agency, is part of a broader move to reduce IDF casualties while weakening Hamas through targeted strikes, infrastructure destruction, and alternative governance models.

Abu-Shabab, described on social media as the “leader of an armed militia in southern Gaza,” gained notoriety after escaping from a Hamas prison when Israeli airstrikes hit the group’s security headquarters. In a video released recently, he announced the creation of a new force aimed at protecting civilians from “the terror of the de facto Hamas government” and from “aid thieves.” He declared that his militia operates “under Palestinian legitimacy,” a reference to the Palestinian Authority, and claimed his efforts were coordinated with its leadership.

He further asserted that his forces had secured parts of eastern Rafah, calling on displaced residents to return to their homes, promising them food and shelter. “This isn’t about personal ambition,” Abu-Shabab said in the video. “We are acting out of necessity—to prevent displacement and bring back stability.”

Despite his assertions, Abu-Shabab remains a deeply polarizing figure. According to Palestinian sources, his criminal record includes allegations of theft and drug trafficking. Nonetheless, his militia has been distributing humanitarian aid to families in both Hamas- and Israeli-controlled areas of Gaza, and his profile has grown among Gazans disillusioned with Hamas.

The Israeli government has not officially confirmed its support for Abu-Shabab, but sources told Ynet that the strategy is real—and calculated. “This is a move that saves lives,” said one senior official. “It's a managed effort with a long-term goal: creating alternative governing structures that challenge Hamas' monopoly on power.”

The operation was publicly exposed by former defense minister Avigdor Lieberman, prompting criticism from across the political spectrum. Opposition leader Yair Lapid condemned the move as reckless and warned that the weapons given to groups like Abu-Shabab’s could one day be used against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians.

Lieberman himself questioned whether the plan had been approved by the cabinet, though he admitted it was known to Shin Bet leadership. The weapons reportedly include light arms and assault rifles seized from Hamas stockpiles.

Security officials remain divided. While some see Abu-Shabab as a tool for short-term strategic gain, others warn that backing such a figure could backfire. “He may serve our interests now,” one source said, “but he could become a long-term liability.”

For now, Abu-Shabab continues to present himself as a local solution to a local crisis—a man who claims to be stepping into a vacuum of power and responsibility. Whether he becomes a legitimate political player or a cautionary tale remains to be seen.