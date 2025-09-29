‘We've got to get rid of Hamas’: UK Reform Party leader pledges unwavering support on Israel visit

Richard Tice, deputy leader of the UK's Reform Party, made his first visit to Israel this week, positioning his party as what he calls "the reliable partner for Israel" while sharply criticizing Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Middle East policies.
Speaking from Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Tice told Ynet Global that Reform UK maintains an unequivocal stance: Hamas must be completely removed from Gaza before any reconstruction can begin. "We've got to get rid of Hamas. We've got to remove them from Gaza so that you have the negotiating leverage to get the hostages out," he said.
The visit comes as Reform UK leads in British opinion polls, with Tice citing an average 10-point lead across more than 100 national surveys. The party has emerged as a vocal supporter of Israel's military operations, contrasting sharply with the Labour government's approach.
Tice reserved particular criticism for Starmer's decision to recognize a Palestinian state, calling it "a terrible decision" that rewards terrorists.
"What Starmer is doing, he is playing domestically to a particular element of his own voter base. And that's a form of cowardice," he said. Reform UK has consistently opposed Palestinian state recognition, arguing it undermines Israel's negotiating position.
During his visit, Tice met with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and toured the Kerem Shalom humanitarian aid crossing. He also spent time with Mandy Damari, mother of British-Israeli former hostage Emily Damari, and spoke with Emily herself as she traveled for medical treatment. Tice has previously challenged the prime minister in the House of Commons to stop funding UNRWA after learning Emily Damari was held in UNRWA facilities during her captivity.
The Reform leader attributed what he sees as the British public’s misunderstanding of Israel's position to media bias, singling out the BBC for presenting "only one side of the story." He emphasized that gathering firsthand information during his visit would help him counter what he termed misinformation in the UK.
Asked whether Reform UK would fully support Israel's actions in Gaza if in power, Tice responded affirmatively. He also praised the recent strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, noting he had thanked both Israel and the United States for the operation in the House of Commons.
On domestic UK issues, Tice addressed recent controversies over displays of national symbols, referencing an incident in which people carrying English flags were denied entry to a pub while Palestinian flags were permitted. He called it "the definition of madness" and symptomatic of failed leadership.
Despite concerns about Britain's current trajectory under Labour, Tice expressed optimism about Reform UK's prospects. Drawing on his business background, he said a good leader can turn around a failing organization in two to three years, expressing confidence that his party could reverse what he sees as national decline if elected.