Manchester synagogue rabbi recalls for first time: 'I looked evil in the face'

Rabbi Daniel Walker, the spiritual leader of the Manchester synagogue where two worshippers were killed in a Yom Kippur terror attack on Thursday, has recounted the harrowing moments and said he spotted the assailant, Jihad al-Shami, even before prayers began.

“When I arrived, there was some kind of ‘incident’ outside the synagogue gates. Someone was behaving aggressively and suspiciously,” Walker told Britain’s ITV in his first interview since the attack. “Half an hour later, I heard a huge bang outside. Shouting, someone trying to get in with a knife.”

2 View gallery הרב דניאל ווקר ראש בית הכנסת היטון פארק ב מנצ'סטר בריטניה אחרי פיגוע ב יום כיפור ( צילום: Paul Currie / AFP )

Walker acted calmly, locking the synagogue doors and preventing al-Shami from storming inside and continuing his rampage. But he stressed that he was not alone. “There were some very, very brave people with me who helped stop him from getting inside with the knife,” the rabbi said. “He shouted, ‘I’ll get to you,’ and screamed threats.”





Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits Manchester today ( Video: Reuters )

Authorities identified the two victims Friday as Adrian Dalby, 53, and Melvin Kravitz, 66. Four others were wounded, including the synagogue’s security guard who confronted the attacker. Police said al-Shami was shot dead by officers at the scene. Investigators believe one of the victims may have been killed by police gunfire during the chaos. “One of the fatalities was caused by a gunshot,” Manchester police said.

Security across synagogues and Jewish institutions in the United Kingdom has since been stepped up.

Walker said Dalby “protected the synagogue with his life.” He added that the guard and another volunteer who were wounded “blocked him with their bodies. If they hadn’t done so, we wouldn’t be where we are today. They were very, very brave and acted very fast.”

“He was evil,” the rabbi said of al-Shami. “I want to focus on the good and the holy. But I am worried about the community now. I’m worried about the people who died, the people still in hospital, and the entire community.”

2 View gallery ראש ממשלת בריטניה קיר סטרמר בזירת הפיגוע במנצ'סטר ( צילום: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images )

He added that British Jews have felt increasingly vulnerable since the war in Gaza began. “It’s becoming more and more worrying, especially in the past two years. The level of hatred directed at us is very disturbing. I didn’t think it would turn into something physical.”

Despite the attack, Walker insisted the community must remain strong. “We cannot allow evil to win. I looked evil in the face — and we cannot let it prevail.”

The assault began at 9:31 a.m. local time (11:31 a.m. Israel time), about half an hour after worshippers gathered for Yom Kippur prayers. Dozens were already inside when al-Shami rammed his car into a group outside the synagogue, then leapt out and began stabbing. Witnesses said all of those stabbed were visibly Jewish men wearing kippot. The attacker tried to force his way inside, but congregants barricaded themselves as police shot him dead six minutes later.

Al-Shami, reportedly a private tutor of English and computer programming, had lived in Britain for some time. It remains unclear whether he entered as an asylum seeker or through another immigration channel such as family reunification.