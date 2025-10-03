Manchester victims Adrian and Melvin killed by Jihad al-Shami; attacker lived near synagogue and worked as tutor

Jihad al-Shami , 35, the Syrian-born British citizen who killed two Jews outside a Manchester synagogue on Yom Kippur , was naturalized in 2006 after arriving in the U.K. as a child. Al-Shami grew up near the Heaton Park synagogue in Crampsall, a Manchester suburb, and was reportedly a father; a photo posted last year by his father showed him holding a baby, captioned “Welcome, grandson.”

The attack began at 9:31 a.m. local time (11:31 a.m. Israel time), roughly 30 minutes after worshippers began gathering for Yom Kippur services. Al-Shami drove into a group of congregants outside the synagogue, then exited the vehicle and stabbed several people, all of whom were Jewish men wearing kippot, according to witnesses. He attempted to enter the synagogue but was stopped by worshippers and security, and was shot dead by police six minutes after the attack began.

Terrorist al-Shami with a baby in a Facebook photo

Melvin Cravitz, one of the victims of the attack

The victims were identified as Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66. Four others were injured, including the synagogue security guard who confronted al-Shami. Police said the attacker had initially been suspected of wearing a suicide belt, though it later appeared to be fake. Security around synagogues and Jewish institutions across the U.K. was increased following the attack.

Footage from YouTube shows al-Shami and his two brothers playing in the backyard of a house on Crescent Road, about a 20-minute walk from the synagogue. The family has lived in Greater Manchester for over 30 years and currently resides in Prestwich, three kilometers from the attack site. Neighbors described al-Shami as socially isolated, often seen in pajamas and sandals carrying groceries. He reportedly worked as a private tutor, teaching English and computer programming.

Al-Shami (right) and his brother play in the backyard of their home next to the synagogue

Eyewitnesses described the attack as methodical. Huram Rafiq, a bystander, said al-Shami “acted like a robot,” targeting anyone with Jewish appearance. Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, chief rabbi of the U.K., said the attack came amid a “relentless wave of Jew-hatred” on streets, online and in other settings.

Manchester police chief Sir Stephen Watson praised the bravery of the security personnel and worshippers for preventing al-Shami from entering the synagogue. British Jewish politician Sir Grant Shapps recounted how his father-in-law, Michael Goldstone, blocked the attacker at the door, preventing further casualties. Rabbi Daniel Walker, head of Heaton Park Synagogue, was commended for calmly securing the building.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cut short a visit to Denmark and vowed to bolster security for Jewish institutions, warning that Jews were attacked “simply because they are Jewish.” Home Secretary Suella Braverman condemned the attack, and King Charles called it “shocking and deeply saddening.” Opposition leader Conservative Keir Starmer also visited a London synagogue to show solidarity.

Right-wing activist Tommy Robinson criticized the British government’s stance on Israel, linking it to a rise in antisemitic sentiment following the Hamas attacks on October 7. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also condemned the attack, with Netanyahu warning that “weakness in the face of terror only leads to more terror. Only strength and unity can defeat it.”

Rabbi Daniel Walker

