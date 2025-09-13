Thousands rally across Israel as families fear Doha strike stalled hostage deal

Thousands gathered Saturday night at the weekly rally in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, as relatives of captives voiced growing fears that Israel’s failed strike in Qatar against senior Hamas figures has derailed negotiations for a hostage deal.

The rally began after a march from Tel Aviv’s Savidor train station, led by hostage families and supporters. Demonstrators held a massive banner directed at U.S. President Donald Trump that read in English: “Netanyahu, stop deceiving President Trump.”

A series of former hostages spoke at the rally, while similar protests took place across Israel. In Rehovot, hundreds assembled at the Science Park junction chanting, “Why are they still in Gaza?!” In Petah Tikva, protesters blocked entrances to a Likud party gathering where ministers were raising holiday toasts, shouting, “How can you celebrate when our brothers are in tunnels and our soldiers on the edge of a dangerous entry into Gaza City?!” Hundreds also demonstrated at the Karkur junction.

In Haifa, thousands rallied at the busy Horev junction, demanding an end to the war and the release of all captives. Another rally took place in Be'er Sheva.

On Friday, in the wake of the Doha strike, hostage families and freed captives called for an urgent meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “While leaders around the world open their doors to the families of hostages, Israel’s prime minister leaves his door closed to them and to any proposed deal,” the Hostages Families Forum said. “If you have time for holiday toasts, you have time to meet us.”

Uncertainty remains over the fate of the Hamas officials targeted in the strike. Hamas claimed Saturday, without evidence, that Khalil al-Hayya, the head of its negotiating team, survived and was later seen praying at the grave of his son, killed in the attack. The group has not confirmed a willingness to resume negotiations, and Qatar has not said whether it will continue its mediation. Egypt has also given no indication of immediate plans to host talks.