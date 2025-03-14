Israeli embassy completes Myanmar orphanage renovation honoring Bibas brothers

The Israeli embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, has completed its flagship project: renovating an orphanage dedicated to the memory of Ariel and Kfir Bibas. The centerpiece of the initiative is a restored mural by artist Or Yogev, painted on the orphanage wall using paint from Nirlat, a factory in Kibbutz Nir Oz — their home —under the title, "From the children of Nir Oz to the children of Yangon."
The project, launched about a year ago before the official announcement of Ariel and Kfir’s deaths, was completed in a tragic turn of events just two hours before the news was confirmed. As a result of the renovations, the orphanage has expanded and now houses 30 children, all war orphans from northern Myanmar who lost their parents in the ongoing conflict.
Before the Israeli embassy's involvement, the orphanage was in severe neglect, with children sleeping in a fenced-off open area and no kitchen on site. Under the embassy’s initiative, significant renovations were carried out: a separate dormitory for boys was built, a small kitchen was installed, a proper sewage system was put in place and the walls were plastered and painted with Israeli-made Nirlat colors.
Israeli Ambassador Ruth Zakh enlisted the help of other diplomats in Yangon, including the Vatican ambassador and Sri Lanka’s ambassador. International involvement went beyond diplomacy — the Vatican ambassador’s cook volunteered to provide meals for the children, while local foreign workers employed at the Israeli embassy personally donated money to buy shirts for the orphans. The embassy also supplied school supplies.
During the renovations, the local monastery leader held a special prayer for the Bibas children before news of their deaths was confirmed. Shiri Bibas' sister was informed about the project and was deeply moved by the tribute. Artist Or Yogev was also updated about the restoration of his mural, which now serves as a memorial at the orphanage.