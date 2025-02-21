IDF: Captors of Bibas children 'brutally murdered them with their bare hands'

The captors of Ariel and Kfir Bibas, the two Israeli children taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7 terrorist attack, "brutally murdered them with their bare hands," IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Friday, rejecting Hamas’ claim that the family was killed in an Israeli airstrike.
In a televised statement, Hagari emphasized that the two young boys, aged 4 and 10 months at the time of their death, were not executed by gunfire but were instead killed in an especially brutal manner by their captors, who then mutilated their bodies to conceal the crime. “The extremists committed a despicable crime, treating the helpless as ISIS did,” he said.
Hagari stressed that forensic evidence from the children's remains, combined with intelligence reports, confirmed their fate. The IDF has shared this intelligence with international partners, he added.
He also revealed that he had spoken with the boys' father, Yarden Bibas, who was himself abducted during Hamas’ October 7 attack but was released earlier this month as part of the ongoing hostage deal. “Yarden wants the entire world to know the brutal manner in which his children were murdered,” Hagari said.
Additionally, Hagari demanded the return of the body of their mother, Shiri Bibas, who was supposed to be returned to Israel along with her children’s remains. Instead, Hamas delivered the body of an unidentified Gazan woman, which the IDF has condemned as a major breach of the hostage-for-cease-fire agreement.
Hagari further disclosed that Oded Lifshitz, 83, whose remains were returned alongside the Bibas children, was executed by his captors in the early weeks of the war. His death, along with the brutal killings of Ariel and Kfir, underscores what Hagari called Hamas' “unimaginable cruelty.”