Trump says Board of Peace reached deal for Hamas’ complete disarmament in Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that the Board of Peace had reached an agreement requiring the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza, calling it a major step toward implementing his plan to end the war.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the agreement as a “major milestone in the implementation of the Trump 20-Point Plan.”

Gallery Hamas terrorist in Gaza ( Photo: REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas )

He said the arrangement would be carried out in phases. Israeli forces would withdraw as the disarmament process advanced, while an International Stabilization Force would work with a newly established Palestinian police force to secure Gaza.

Trump thanked Egypt, Qatar and Turkey for their mediation efforts.

“This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people,” Trump said.

“At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves,” he added.

The announcement followed talks in Cairo between mediators and Hamas representatives over the implementation of the U.S.-brokered framework.

Israeli officials had said earlier Thursday that Hamas appeared to have accepted complete disarmament as part of the emerging agreement.

“The direction appears positive,” officials familiar with the negotiations said. “It appears Hamas has surrendered and agreed to complete and absolute disarmament.”

According to the officials, the agreement would require Hamas to dismantle its heavy and light weapons, tunnels, weapons depots and production facilities.

“In practical terms, this is Hamas’ surrender,” one official said. “There is complete dismantlement of heavy weapons, light weapons and tunnels, along with dense and rigorous monitoring mechanisms.”

US President Donald Trump ( Photo: AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson )

The Board of Peace said the roadmap called for the dismantlement of all weapons without exception, together with the destruction of tunnels, arms depots and weapons-production infrastructure.

Under the proposed arrangement, Hamas would have no role in governing Gaza, either openly or behind the scenes. A professional Palestinian committee would instead hold full administrative authority under the principle of one authority, one law and one weapon.

The process would be based on reciprocal steps and independent verification, with each action by one side enabling the next stage by the other.

Israeli officials said an Israeli withdrawal would occur only after Hamas had disarmed, in accordance with Trump’s 20-point plan.

“There will be no withdrawal without disarmament,” one official said. “A verification committee will ensure that Hamas disarms completely.”

Another Israeli official said the agreement was designed to prevent conflicting interpretations.

“The agreement is sharp, clear and detailed, and it cannot be interpreted in two ways,” the official said. “If it is signed, it means 100% disarmament and complete demilitarization. There are zero compromises on this issue.”

The plan also calls for the deployment of an international stabilization force, the creation of a new Palestinian police force and the transfer of Gaza’s civilian administration to an independent professional committee.