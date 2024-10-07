Family learns one year later that hostage Idan Shtivi was murdered on October 7, his body held in Gaza

Hostage Idan Shtivi was murdered one year ago on October 7 by Hamas terrorists, his family was informed on Monday. His body was kidnapped and is being held in Gaza. Until Monday, Idan was believed to be alive. "We all prayed that Idan ben Haim would live and return to his family. Unfortunately, the bitter news shatters this hope," said the Petah Tikva municipality, where he lived, in a statement.
Idan, 28, loved nature, photography and animals. He was very attached to dogs and other animals and was about to start his second year studying sustainability at Reichmann University.
On October 7 he arrived at the Nova music festival to film his friends playing and giving workshops. When the attack began, Idan helped a young couple he met for the first time at the festival to escape, a choice that eventually led to his kidnapping. Idan is survived by his parents Eli and Dalit, three brothers and his partner, Stav.
Some 101 hostages, alive and dead, are still being held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip one year after the attack.
For 90 days after the surprise attack by Hamas, Shtivi's relatives and friends waited for information about his fate. On January 5, the IDF spokesman informed his family that he was identified as a hostage in the Gaza Strip.
"Hold on, my man. A little more. When you come back the house is waiting for you, with all your things and your equipment. I won't give up on you, and I won't stop believing," his partner wrote last week, ahead of the start of the school year.
Three days ago, Eli Shtivi , Idan's father, wrote on his Facebook account: "Idan Shtivi is my beloved child. Come back, come back already ❤️🙏🙏", alongside videos of his son.
