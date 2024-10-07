Family learns one year later that hostage Idan Shtivi was murdered on October 7, his body held in Gaza

A year after he was abducted from the Nova party while trying to help a couple he met for the first time escape, the family of hostage Idan Shtivi was informed that he was murdered on the morning of the massacre; 'We all prayed that he was alive, unfortunately the bitter news shatters that hope'