On October 7 anniversary, Netanyahu pushes to rename war

The Israeli government held a special memorial session Monday to mark one year since the October 7 massacre during which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proposed renaming the subsequent conflict from "Swords of Iron" to "War of Revival."

Netanyahu’s proposal sparked debate among ministers, with Gideon Sa'ar and Amichai Chikli arguing that the suggested name sounded too similar in Hebrew to Israel's 1948 "War of Independence." Other ministers indicated Netanyahu was not firmly set on the new name.

3 View gallery Ministers watching October 7 atrocities video during the Cabinet meeting ( Photo: GPO )

The name "Swords of Iron" was given just hours after the outbreak of the war, but in December, Netanyahu expressed interest in renaming the operation to better reflect its significance. IDF officials had previously suggested calling it the "October 7 War," while other names, such as "Simchat Torah War" and "War of Genesis," were also considered. Netanyahu had expressed support for "War of Genesis" at the time.

During the meeting, ministers were shown, for the first time, a graphic video compilation produced by the IDF documenting atrocities committed during the October 7 attacks. Some ministers questioned why the footage had not been released internationally, to which the IDF spokesperson responded that legal restrictions from the Justice Ministry had prevented its distribution.

This response prompted an outcry from ministers, who said the restrictions were harming Israel's global advocacy efforts. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who typically does not attend government sessions, left the meeting to investigate the legal issue, later denying the existence of any such restriction.

At the end of the session, ministers were called in for further consultations with Netanyahu.

3 View gallery Ministers observe a moment of silence ( Photo: GPO )

The IDF clarified later that the "atrocities video" had been regularly screened for public officials, ambassadors, media figures and influencers worldwide since the war began. The spokesperson also refuted claims that any legal directive prevented the video's distribution, stating that comments made during the meeting were taken out of context.

The Attorney General’s office also issued a statement denying that it had blocked the release of the footage internationally, calling the claim "false."

At the start of the meeting, Netanyahu lit a memorial candle for the victims of the October 7 attacks, and the government observed a minute of silence. A chapter from Psalms was recited, followed by a Mi Sheberach prayer for the soldiers and hostages.

Reflecting on his remarks from shortly after the Hamas attack, Netanyahu reiterated: "We are at war. Not an operation, not rounds of fighting—a war. We will strike back with unprecedented force, and the enemy will pay a heavy price. We are at war, and we will win."

3 View gallery A Hamas terrorist at the Nova music festival during the October 7 massacre

"Since that dark day, we have been fighting what I call the 'War of Restoration.' We are attacking on seven fronts, and our counteroffensive against Iran’s axis of evil is essential to securing our future and safety.

"We will end this war by achieving all our objectives: toppling Hamas, bringing all our captives home—both the fallen and the living—eliminating all future threats from Gaza, and ensuring the safe return of our citizens in the south and north to their homes. Today, we bow our heads in memory of our brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, parents and elders, who were massacred by Hamas terrorists—children murdered in cold blood, women and men slaughtered, entire families wiped out."

'Determined to finish the job'

In his remarks, Netanyahu acknowledged the bereaved families "whose lives were changed in an instant" and the families of the hostages, who are enduring "unbearable anguish and endless concern for the fate of their loved ones."

"We remember our heroes who fell in battle in Gaza, Lebanon and other fronts. Because of them, we repelled the enemy, destroyed most of its capabilities, freed many of our captives and remain determined to finish the job," he added.