Argentina’s Milei pledges to open embassy in Jerusalem during next visit to Israel

Argentine President Javier Milei told Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Tuesday that he intends to open an Argentine embassy in Jerusalem during his next visit to Israel, expected in the spring of 2026. The commitment marks a significant diplomatic gesture and comes amid efforts to deepen ties between the two nations.

The meeting, held at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires, began as a one-on-one conversation before expanding to include staff from both sides, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

2 View gallery Argentine President Javier Milei and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar ( Photo: The Argentine Presidency )

At the outset of the private meeting, Sa’ar recited the traditional Jewish blessing of Shehechiyanu in honor of Milei’s election as president and his parliamentary victory. According to Sa’ar’s office, Milei donned a kippah for the blessing. Sa’ar praised Milei’s rise to the presidency as “a miracle for Argentina and a miracle for the Jewish people,” and shared personal details about his father and grandfather, who lived in Argentina.

Milei, who is known for his public admiration of Israel, showed Sa’ar a mezuzah affixed to the doorway of his office and a personal prayer book he keeps at his desk. The two discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties, with Sa’ar expressing appreciation for Milei’s vocal support of Israel in international forums.

Sa’ar also praised the Argentine president’s economic policies, telling Milei that he was joined in the visit by a large economic and business delegation to advance commercial cooperation.

2 View gallery The meeting in the presidential palace in Buenos Aires ( Photo: The Argentine Presidency )

During the meeting, Sa’ar raised the issue of officially designating Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization — a topic he has repeatedly emphasized in international diplomacy. He briefed Milei on the assassination of Hezbollah’s acting military chief, Haytham Ali Tabatabai , and the broader security situation in Lebanon, including Hezbollah’s efforts to rearm. Sa’ar also referenced the 1990s bombings in Argentina — the 1992 attack on the Israeli embassy and the 1994 AMIA Jewish community center bombing — both widely attributed to Iran and Hezbollah.