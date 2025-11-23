Israel targets Hezbollah’s acting military chief in Beirut strike

Haytham ‘Ali Tabataba’i, in the heart of Beirut on Sunday, the Prime Minister’s Office said. The statement said the operation targeted the commander who oversaw the group’s military buildup, and that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the strike on the recommendation of the defense minister and the IDF chief of staff. “Israel is determined to pursue its objectives anywhere and at any time,” the statement said.

Haytham ‘Ali Tabataba’i, in the heart of Beirut on Sunday, the Prime Minister’s Office said. The statement said the operation targeted the commander who oversaw the group’s military buildup, and that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the strike on the recommendation of the defense minister and the IDF chief of staff. “Israel is determined to pursue its objectives anywhere and at any time,” the statement said.

. Residents reported hearing the sound of warplanes moments before the blast. Many fled their apartment buildings fearing additional strikes. Medical sources said at least two dozen people were wounded and taken to hospitals in the area.

. Residents reported hearing the sound of warplanes moments before the blast. Many fled their apartment buildings fearing additional strikes. Medical sources said at least two dozen people were wounded and taken to hospitals in the area.

Tabataba’i, a senior and secretive figure within the group, has long been considered one of Hezbollah’s most powerful military commanders. The United States designated him an international terrorist in 2016. Reports say he commanded Hezbollah’s special forces in Syria and Yemen, and no verified photograph of him is publicly known.

Tabataba’i, a senior and secretive figure within the group, has long been considered one of Hezbollah’s most powerful military commanders. The United States designated him an international terrorist in 2016. Reports say he commanded Hezbollah’s special forces in Syria and Yemen, and no verified photograph of him is publicly known.

Tabataba’i, a senior and secretive figure within the group, has long been considered one of Hezbollah’s most powerful military commanders. The United States designated him an international terrorist in 2016. Reports say he commanded Hezbollah’s special forces in Syria and Yemen, and no verified photograph of him is publicly known.

Earlier Sunday, before the strike, Netanyahu told his cabinet that Israel would continue to fight “terrorism” on several fronts. “We will continue to do whatever is necessary to prevent Hezbollah from reestablishing its ability to threaten us,” he said.

Earlier Sunday, before the strike, Netanyahu told his cabinet that Israel would continue to fight “terrorism” on several fronts. “We will continue to do whatever is necessary to prevent Hezbollah from reestablishing its ability to threaten us,” he said.

Earlier Sunday, before the strike, Netanyahu told his cabinet that Israel would continue to fight “terrorism” on several fronts. “We will continue to do whatever is necessary to prevent Hezbollah from reestablishing its ability to threaten us,” he said.