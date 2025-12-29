Aliyah from North America hits four-year high in 2025, driven by post-war solidarity

More than 4,100 Jews from North America immigrated to Israel in 2025, marking the highest annual total in four years and reflecting a rise of more than 12% compared with 2024, according to figures released by Nefesh B’Nefesh.

In total, 4,150 North American immigrants, or olim, arrived in Israel this year with assistance from Nefesh B’Nefesh, working in cooperation with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael and Jewish National Fund-USA. The figure is the highest since 2021, when immigration numbers surged following the COVID-19 pandemic.

2 View gallery More than 4,100 Jews from North America immigrated to Israel in 2025 ( Photo: Kineret Rifkind )

Nefesh B’Nefesh said the increase was driven in large part by heightened feelings of Zionism and solidarity among North American Jews since the outbreak of the Iron Swords War. More than half of applicants cited solidarity with Israel as a central motivation for making aliyah, according to the organization.

The war also led to a sharp rise in interest in immigration. Between 2022 and 2025, the number of aliyah application files opened through Nefesh B’Nefesh increased by about 50%, from 8,943 in 2022 to 13,389 in 2025. The steepest rise occurred between 2022 and 2024, with growth continuing this year. In response, the organization expanded its staff and held dozens of informational and support events across North America.

Among the new immigrants in 2025 were 297 families, 946 children, 1,476 single adults and 548 retirees. The average age was 31, with ages ranging from four months to 96 years. Most immigrants came from New York, New Jersey, California, Maryland, Florida and Illinois.

2 View gallery Among the new immigrants in 2025 were 297 families, with 946 children ( Photo: Kineret Rifkind )

“As we conclude the year, we are particularly encouraged to have reached a milestone of nearly 4,200 olim from North America,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, co-founder and executive director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. He said the newcomers reflect aliyah as both a personal decision and a national endeavor, adding that many are already contributing to Israel’s workforce and social fabric.

The 2025 arrivals included professionals from a wide range of fields, with medicine standing out. Ninety-three physicians from North America immigrated to Israel this year as part of the International Medical Aliyah program. Overall, 541 doctors from around the world made aliyah in 2025 through the initiative, which is led by Nefesh B’Nefesh in cooperation with several government ministries and the Jewish Agency.