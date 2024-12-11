Terrorist opens fire on bus near Jerusalem, 12-year-old critically wounded

A 12-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting attack on a civilian bus traveling from the Gush Etzion area to Jerusalem, Israeli authorities reported late on Wednesday. The boy was taken to the capital's Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center where doctors are fighting for his life.
A man in his early 20s sustained moderate-to-serious injuries, and a woman in her 40s was moderately wounded in the attack. Both were injured by gunfire and taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem. Two other passengers were lightly hurt by gunfire and shattered glass.
The bus reached a military checkpoint on the outskirts of Jerusalem carrying the injured, where emergency responders provided medical assistance. Several individuals suffering from shock received treatment at the scene.
Magen David Adom paramedic Elchai Sofer and EMT Yaakov Grinwald said, “We arrived quickly and saw the bus still with passengers on board. A 12-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to his upper body was in critical condition. We provided life-saving treatment and transported him to Hadassah Ein Kerem while fighting to save his life.”
The assailant, who reportedly fired from a passing vehicle near the al-Khader junction, fled the scene. Authorities are conducting a manhunt, suspecting additional accomplices may be involved.
The IDF confirmed the incident as a terror attack. Shortly after, police closed Begin Road southbound from Jerusalem to aid the search effort. A joint command center involving the IDF, Shin Bet, Border Police and local police was established to gather intelligence on the suspect vehicle.
Security forces have encircled the Palestinian village of Husan and Bethlehem as part of the ongoing manhunt.
The attack follows a similar shooting last week near Ariel, where a bus driver, Hassan al-Sakhan, was critically wounded after six bullets struck the windshield of his vehicle. He was evacuated to Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva, where doctors managed to stabilize his condition.
The Yesha Council, representing Israeli settlements in the West Bank, called for decisive action, saying, "This horrific attack is not inevitable. It is time to dismantle terror infrastructure, move forces into cities and neutralize threats. The enemy in Bethlehem is no different from the enemy in Gaza. The response must be the same."