Police pass the buck, IDF can't stop it: why settler violence goes unchecked in the West Bank

"It is important to understand the situation on the ground. Against Palestinian terrorists, we use every tool available, from M16 rifles to F16 fighter jets, and gather extensive intelligence. But when it comes to the 'blue side,' meaning Jews , the IDF is prohibited from gathering intelligence, and the tools at our disposal are far more limited," a security official told ynet just last week.

Two violent incidents over the weekend once again exposed the difficulties Israeli authorities face in confronting Jewish extremist violence in the West Bank. A Washington Post photographer was attacked during the olive harvest in Abu Falah, while diplomats from France and Belgium visiting the predominantly Christian Palestinian village of Taybeh were attacked on Saturday afternoon. The European Union condemned the incidents, demanding accountability and effective measures to prevent continued violence against Palestinians and journalists.

Washington Post photographer attacked in Abu Falah during the olive harvest ( Video: Reuters )

After months of attacks by Jewish extremists, the latest incidents have renewed questions about who is responsible for preventing the violence, why suspects repeatedly escape before security forces arrive and whether Israeli authorities have the resources and political backing to bring offenders to justice. Security officials sharply criticized the support extremists receive from elected officials. "There are members of Knesset and ministers who visit illegal outposts and give them their full support," one official said.

Police point to jurisdictional restrictions that complicate enforcement. Officers cannot operate independently in Area B of the West Bank, where many confrontations occur, without accompanying IDF forces. The weekend's attacks also took place in areas where Palestinian farmers were not required to coordinate their olive harvest with Israeli authorities, meaning security forces had not been deployed there beforehand. Police said they learned of the incidents only afterward, and no arrests were made because the suspects had fled before officers arrived. Police also cited insufficient cooperation involving the Foreign Ministry and the investigation as an obstacle to progress.

A police official told ynet that several agencies operate in the West Bank, each with different responsibilities. "Responsibility for preventing incidents on the ground is determined according to the law, the area and the missions assigned to each agency," the official said. "The police's responsibility for investigations and enforcement is not in question, but the distinction between that responsibility and the operational responsibility for prevention must not be blurred."

Gallery A French diplomat lies on the ground after an attack by Jewish extremists near Taybeh ( Photos: Amit Orfali, Roni Federman )

When security forces arrive at confrontations between Jewish extremists and Palestinians, their immediate priority is restoring order. By the time the situation is under control, many of those involved have escaped. Police stress that operational responsibility for Area B rests with the military, but the division of responsibilities has long been identified as a problem. In 2018, Israel's state comptroller urged police and the IDF to clarify their respective duties before and after police arrive at an incident and warned that poor coordination between police, the military and the Shin Bet could undermine law enforcement.

The IDF acknowledges the seriousness of the violence but says it cannot station troops at every potential flashpoint. Military officials estimate that doing so would require at least 10 additional battalions, diverting forces from other operational fronts. The military has already added two regular battalions, the headquarters of the 98th Division and Border Police companies, but officials say significant personnel shortages remain.

Investigations continue as suspects evade arrest

Police say investigations into the attacks on the Washington Post photographer and European diplomats remain in their early stages. Officers are working to identify suspects, collect evidence and prepare arrests. More than 70 indictments have been filed over Jewish nationalist violence in the past year, but security officials say closer coordination is still needed to ensure those responsible face justice. In some cases, arrested suspects have been released to house arrest or without restrictive conditions.

Security officials also criticized the judiciary's handling of certain cases. "There are judges who do not understand the gravity of the situation and release rioters who committed serious offenses, including attacking security personnel or violating orders," one official said. "On the other hand, there are judges who take a much tougher approach."

Jewish extremists in the predominantly Christian Palestinian village of Taybeh

The latest violence occurred during the annual olive harvest, a period that regularly brings tensions over Palestinian access to agricultural land. Security officials pointed to messages circulated among West Bank residents ahead of the harvest, warning of olive-picking activities and military preparations, which they said were subsequently identified as part of a campaign. Over the weekend, Rabbi Dov Lior also published a letter declaring olive harvesting on Palestinian land permissible and even a religious obligation.

The attacks on a journalist and foreign diplomats have added an international dimension to a longstanding enforcement problem. When foreign nationals and diplomatic representatives are targeted, the consequences extend beyond the West Bank, potentially intensifying criticism of Israel and increasing pressure on its government to demonstrate concrete results.