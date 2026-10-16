‘They kept kicking me’: Washington Post photojournalist beaten in West Bank settler attack

American photojournalist Heidi Levine, who works for The Washington Post, was injured Friday in an attack by masked Israeli settlers on Palestinians harvesting olives in the West Bank, according to witnesses and Palestinian reports. The assault near the village of Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah, was one of several violent incidents reported during the annual olive harvest, with Israeli authorities opening an investigation into the clashes.

Witnesses said approximately 80 settlers, many wearing masks and some carrying gas canisters, descended from a hill overlooking terraced olive groves where Palestinian villagers had gathered to harvest olives. Some settlers allegedly set olive trees on fire and used slings to hurl stones at the harvesters, who retreated downhill before throwing stones back. "The settlers want to attack us and force us from our homes," Palestinian farmer Moutaz Abdelhadi told Reuters.

‘They kept kicking me’: Washington Post photographer beaten in West Bank settler attack ( Video: Reuters )

Levine, a Jerusalem-based photographer who has covered conflicts across the Middle East for decades, was among those injured. Footage from the scene showed masked individuals beating her with sticks as she lay on the ground. Other journalists and Palestinians subsequently approached her, and she could be heard saying, "I'm not okay. They took all my stuff." Her camera equipment was reportedly stolen and her vehicle damaged.

Speaking from a hospital in Ramallah, where she was reported to be in stable condition, Levine described the attack. "I was attacked, pushed to the ground. Luckily I had my flak jacket and helmet, otherwise I probably wouldn't even be here, because they just kept kicking me and kicking me," she said. Levine said her Palestinian colleagues eventually intervened, ending the assault. She was initially taken to a clinic in Abu Falah before being transferred to the hospital. Palestinian reports said a second person was also injured in the attack.

Witnesses said Israeli military vehicles arrived during the confrontation but that the violence continued, with soldiers firing tear gas toward Palestinians. The IDF said troops and Border Police officers had been dispatched following reports of a violent confrontation and used riot control measures to disperse those involved. At another nearby location, soldiers fired warning shots into the air before shooting at a Palestinian suspect who allegedly ran toward them carrying a sharp object and posed a threat. The military said all circumstances surrounding the incident would be examined.

The assault on Levine and clashes near Abu Falah ( Video: Reuters )

The Binyamin Regional Council disputed the Palestinian account, describing the incident as a "planned provocation" organized by the Palestinian Authority. It claimed that hundreds of "terrorists and anarchists" had confronted Israelis, throwing stones and firing fireworks directly at them while journalists filmed the violence. The council also alleged that Palestinian Authority vehicles were present in the area and that left-wing activists had planned confrontations during the olive harvest to promote allegations of settler violence. These claims were not independently verified.

Israeli police said they had opened an investigation into violence in Abu Falah and nearby Turmus Ayya, including suspected stone-throwing and vehicle arson. Investigators and forensic teams were sent to collect evidence and witness statements under military escort. "The Israel Police and the IDF view any manifestation of violence gravely, particularly when it involves journalists carrying out their work," police said, pledging to bring those responsible to justice.

In Turmus Ayya, Palestinian reports said settlers set fire to olive trees and several vehicles, including one belonging to the Palestinian Civil Defense. The organization said one of its members was attacked while trying to extinguish a burning vehicle. Additional violence was reported near Burqa and Birzeit, where Palestinians said olive harvesters had been assaulted. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported treating four injured people near Burqa, while Palestinian media said a 70-year-old man was injured in the Birzeit area. The incidents come amid heightened tensions across the West Bank during the olive harvest, which has repeatedly been disrupted by attacks on Palestinian farmers and their property.

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem said it was aware of reports of the attack on American photojournalist Heidi Levine and was monitoring the situation. "The Trump administration has no higher priority than the safety and security of Americans," an embassy spokesperson said, adding that the State Department provides appropriate consular assistance to Americans facing difficulties abroad. "We are in regular dialogue with partners about improving stability and security in the West Bank. We condemn criminal violence by any party in the West Bank and call for investigations, arrests and convictions of those responsible." The embassy declined further comment, citing privacy and other considerations.