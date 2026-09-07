Nine reported killed in southern Lebanon as IDF retaliates for Hezbollah drone launches

The IDF addressed the strikes carried out overnight in southern Lebanon, including in the village of Kfar Reman, saying on Monday afternoon that they began after Hezbollah terrorists launched two explosive drones at Israeli forces on the Ali Taher ridge in southern Lebanon.

No IDF troops were injured in the drone launches, and the military said it immediately began striking Hezbollah infrastructure in several areas across southern Lebanon, including what it said was a weapons storage facility.

The attacks in southern Lebanon, the village of Reman in Deir a-Zahrani

No IDF troops were injured in the drone launches, and the military said it immediately began striking Hezbollah infrastructure in several areas southern Lebanon, including what it said was a weapons storage facility.a vehicle in which two people were killed.

The Associated Press reported that the vehicle belonged to the Lebanese Scout and Rescue Association, Al-Risala, and that one of those killed was a paramedic with the organization. Two other people were wounded.

At the same time, Lebanese reports said a building in Kfar Reman where a large number of people were staying was also struck, killing nine people, including women and children, and wounding 11 others.

The vehicle from the village of Reman that was attacked

Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to uninvolved individuals, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance," the IDF said in response. "The claim that several uninvolved individuals were harmed as a result of the strikes is being reviewed.”

The IDF said that, in addition, following the launch of the explosive drones Sunday, “the IDF struck in the Nabatieh area and eliminated several Hezbollah terrorists.

"The IDF will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians or IDF soldiers and will continue to operate to remove threats while remaining committed to the ceasefire agreement."

“We lived under constant intimidation because of the bombardments on the outskirts of the village,” Fouad Chakroun, a resident of Kfar Reman told AP as he stood in front of the destroyed building. “Now they have struck the heart of the village.”

Another resident, Saleh Madlij, said families and children had been staying in the building.

“Are there missiles here?” he said sarcastically. “I will not leave this place.”