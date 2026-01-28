Reservist charged with raping young female soldier at guard post

An indictment was filed last week with a military court against a reservist sergeant major, A., on charges of raping a young female soldier who served as a combat fighter in a unit under the West Bank division. As in many similar cases, A. claims the sexual encounter was consensual, but the Military Advocate General’s Corps and the Military Police say the evidence supports a charge of aggravated rape carried out against the will of Corporal M. at a guard tower at the edge of a base in an operational sector in the West Bank.

The incident occurred in November in an operational area of the West Bank. Corporal M. was scheduled to report for what she believed would be a routine afternoon guard shift at a watchtower in the Ramallah area. She could not have imagined it would end in a brutal and traumatic rape by a man she had met for the first time earlier that same morning.

1 View gallery ( Photo: Inbal Reuveni/TPS )

According to the indictment, the reservist served as the officer in charge of transportation and drove M., along with another soldier, in a military vehicle to the remote guard post in the early morning hours. A. later returned to the post, began speaking with her to get acquainted and exchanged personal Instagram profiles with her. The two continued communicating via the app during the day, and he urged her to “check her lips.” By her next shift that evening, the reservist allegedly had different intentions.

The indictment states that A. exploited the confined space at the top of the guard tower by suggesting that M. remove her weapon from a raised chair so she would be “more comfortable,” which she did. Minutes later, he tried to kiss her. M. refused, expressed her opposition and moved slightly away. A. persisted, attempting to kiss her repeatedly despite her telling him she did not want to. He then ignored her pleas, grabbed her forcefully and choked her.

“M. had difficulty breathing and physically tried to move the defendant’s hands away, without success. He choked her for several minutes,” the indictment says.

After she tilted her head back to catch her breath, the soldier told him she “didn’t want this and didn’t feel like it.” A. was undeterred and carried out several indecent acts. “M. froze and turned her gaze toward the guard tower window,” the indictment states. It then describes how A. fully raped her while repeatedly disregarding her refusal. Afterward, the reservist left the guard tower, leaving Corporal M. alone until the end of her shift.

The suspect’s attorneys, Ilitz Katz and Chen Yitzhak, said in a statement that an initial review of the evidence revealed “serious evidentiary problems,” adding that they believe the sexual relations were consensual.

The Israel Defense Forces said the military prosecution is accompanying the victim throughout the legal process, keeping her informed of developments and ensuring all her rights under the law. The IDF added that support and assistance personnel from the Yohalam unit are also providing her with care.