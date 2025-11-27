Woman arrested for alleged yearlong stalking of Israeli model Bar Refaeli

A woman in her 20s from Beersheba was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of harassing Israeli model Bar Refaeli for about a year, police said.
According to authorities, the woman allegedly sent repeated messages to Refaeli on social media and also showed up near the model and her family members. Her arrest was extended through Thursday.
Police said the suspect had been arrested previously and was under a restraining order barring her from approaching Refaeli, which she is accused of violating.
Adv. Adva Elav of the Public Defender’s Office, who represents the suspect, said the woman “is a young person dealing with mental health issues and has no criminal record.”
A spokesperson for Refaeli said the model had no comment.