Woman arrested for alleged yearlong stalking of Israeli model Bar Refaeli

According to authorities, the woman allegedly sent repeated messages to Refaeli on social media and also showed up near the model and her family members

Meir Turgeman, Bar Zaga|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Israel Police
Bar Refaeli
A woman in her 20s from Beersheba was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of harassing Israeli model Bar Refaeli for about a year, police said.
According to authorities, the woman allegedly sent repeated messages to Refaeli on social media and also showed up near the model and her family members. Her arrest was extended through Thursday.
1 View gallery
פרימיירה להציל את שולי סאןפרימיירה להציל את שולי סאן
Police said the suspect had been arrested previously and was under a restraining order barring her from approaching Refaeli, which she is accused of violating.
Adv. Adva Elav of the Public Defender’s Office, who represents the suspect, said the woman “is a young person dealing with mental health issues and has no criminal record.”
A spokesperson for Refaeli said the model had no comment.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""