Netanyahu after Trump call on Gaza church strike: 'Israel regrets, stray ammunition hit building'

Following a call from U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed deep regret Thursday over the accidental strike on Gaza’s Holy Family Catholic Church that killed three people and injured 10 others .

In an official statement, Netanyahu said the church was hit by stray ammunition and expressed sorrow over the incident. “Every innocent life lost is a tragedy,” the statement read. He emphasized that Israel is investigating the event and remains committed to protecting civilians and religious sites.

White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt





The church’s community priest, Father Gabriela Romanelli, who had regularly informed Pope Leo about the war’s developments, was lightly wounded in the leg, officials said.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, which oversees the church, confirmed that several people were injured, including Romanelli.

Earlier Thursday, White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt confirmed that Trump called Netanyahu to discuss the strike. Leavitt said Trump’s reaction was “not a positive reaction,” and that Netanyahu agreed to issue a statement acknowledging the strike was a mistake.

The IDF confirmed the incident, acknowledging casualties and saying the circumstances are under investigation. “The IDF operates to minimize harm to civilians and civilian structures, including houses of worship, and regrets any damage caused,” an IDF spokesperson said.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Israel’s Foreign Ministry also expressed sorrow, stating the investigation’s results will be published transparently. “Israel never targets churches or religious sites and regrets any harm to uninvolved civilians or religious locations,” the ministry said.

The attack drew swift international condemnation. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called the strike “unacceptable.” France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot condemned the bombing of the church, which is protected under France’s historic guardianship, expressing solidarity with the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem and calling the attacks “intolerable.”