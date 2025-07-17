Diplomatic uproar after reported Israeli strike on Gaza Catholic church

Two people were killed and several others injured Thursday when Israeli forces struck the Holy Family Catholic Church, the only Catholic church in the Gaza Strip, located in the eastern part of Gaza City, Palestinian sources reported.
According to Gaza’s Al-Ahli Hospital, the victims were two women. The Palestinian “Shehab” news network first reported the casualties, while the Italian news agency ANSA said six people were seriously wounded.
Among the injured was Father Gabriele Romanelli, the church’s priest who has regularly updated the late Pope Francis on the war situation. Romanelli sustained minor injuries to his leg.
The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, which oversees the church in Gaza, confirmed the injuries but said no fatalities had been verified at the time.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the strike calling it “unacceptable.” France also denounced the bombing. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot described the attack on the church — which is under France’s historical protection — as “intolerable” and expressed solidarity with the Latin Patriarchate.
The Vatican expressed deep sorrow over the incident. In a telegram signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, Pope Leo conveyed his sadness over the loss of life and injuries caused by the military strike. The pope assured Father Romanelli and the parish community of his spiritual closeness and renewed his call for an immediate ceasefire hoping for dialogue and lasting peace in the region.
The IDF acknowledged reports of damage and casualties at the church saying the circumstances are under investigation. An IDF spokesperson said the military “acts to minimize harm to civilians and civilian structures including religious sites” and expressed regret for any damage caused.
The Foreign Ministry issued a statement expressing “deep sorrow” over the damage to the Holy Family Church and any civilian harm. The ministry emphasized that Israel does not target churches or religious sites and vowed to transparently publish the results of the ongoing investigation.
Itamar Eichner helped with the making of this article.