Arab states shift humanitarian aid from Gaza to Lebanon

In recent weeks, humanitarian aid from Arab nations has shifted from Gaza to Lebanon after repeated IDF strikes and after the ground offensive began, forcing residents of the south to move north to safety.
The United Arab Emirates launched the "With You, Lebanon" campaign to provide support and humanitarian assistance to the Lebanese people. Arab reports claim that this campaign has already amassed 250 tons of aid.
Over 4,400 volunteers have helped collect approximately 10,000 aid packages for Lebanese citizens enduring economic, social, and humanitarian crises worsened by the conflict. Sultan Al-Shamsi, the UAE's Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organizations, said that the campaign underscores the Emirates' solidarity with Lebanon. He also said that the UAE will continue its support, especially with winter approaching.
While the UAE has also been providing substantial aid to Gaza since the war began, recent days have seen a notable shift in focus toward Lebanon, since transporting aid there is more feasible by land, air, or sea. In contrast, in Gaza, only the land route has been consistently operational since the war began, while air and sea routes have been less effective.
Qatar is also contributing aid to Lebanon. At Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport, Qatari aid, including 17.3 tons of medical equipment and medicine, has arrived. Reports indicate this is the third plane from Qatar in an airlift initiated by the Minister of State for International Cooperation, Lolwah Al Khater. Known for her support for Gaza and criticisms of Israel, her initiatives have been significant.
Lebanon's ambassador to Oman announced a delivery of 40 tons of medicine thanking the "kind and generous humanitarian initiative," highlighting Oman's longstanding support for Lebanon during challenging times.
Iran's "Al-Alam" channel said there was a plane arriving in Latakia, Syria, with aid for Lebanese families displaced by the conflict. Some reports from Syria and Lebanon claim Israel was targeting this aid. The Hezbollah-affiliated "Al-Akhbar" reported an Israeli attack on a convoy in northern Bekaa near Syria.
Media linked to Hezbollah also reported Israeli strikes on sites where the humanitarian aid from Iraq and Syria was being collected. Iraq was among the first to send aid to Lebanon, even before the war's significant turning point with the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah. Following explosions in Lebanon, Iraq sent 20 medical professionals and 15 tons of aid to Beirut.
Lebanon's "Al-Jadid" channel reported the arrival of a Saudi aid plane, the second within 24 hours. Additionally, Lebanon's "LBCI" network noted a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane with aid for the Lebanese Army landed in Beirut.
Arab media reports indicate Gazans have noticed the shift of humanitarian focus toward Lebanon. Munir Al-Barash, Director-General of the Hamas-run Ministry of Health, told Qatar's "Al-Jazeera" that Gaza remains the "burning front now," despite reports of it becoming a secondary focus. The interview ended abruptly as Al-Barash became emotional discussing the casualties in Gaza.
