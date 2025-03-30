UAE sentences 3 Uzbek nationals to death for murder of Israeli Chabad emissary

Reports of their sentencing circulated on social media in recent days, including a recording posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in which one of the men allegedly informs his mother and sister of the death sentence. “All three of us received the death penalty,” the man says in the recording. “On this holy night, I want to tell you something else — trust in Allah. Ask people to forgive us and to be satisfied with us.” His mother and sister are heard weeping during the conversation, as he urges them to “be patient and pray to Allah for us.”