Hamas claims it agreed to 'Witkoff framework' for ceasefire; Israel insists it's 'spin'

Hamas claimed Monday afternoon that it had accepted a proposal from mediators—referred to as the “Witkoff framework”—but even U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, for whom the plan is named, expressed disappointment with the group’s response, while Israeli officials dismissed the claim as “another Hamas spin.”
According to Israeli sources, the statements attributed to Hamas and reported by Reuters contradict a different proposal the group submitted overnight via mediator Bashar al-Khabbab. Officials in Jerusalem emphasized that the U.S. was also disappointed with Hamas’ reply, and reiterated that only the original Witkoff framework remains on the table. “Other ploys are unacceptable,” an official said.
Arab media outlets were quick to report that Hamas had agreed to the Witkoff proposal. Al-Aqsa TV, run by Hamas, claimed the offer includes a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Saudi-owned Al-Hadath cited a Hamas source saying the group accepted the proposal “received from the mediators,” which includes indirect talks on a joint Gaza governance committee and a long-term cease-fire with reconstruction provisions.
The reported deal also includes the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners serving lengthy sentences, alongside a “partial and gradual” Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.
Qatar-based Al Jazeera detailed the plan as follows: a 60-day cease-fire, the release of 10 hostages in two stages, and an exchange of bodies. Five hostages would be released on day one, and five more on day 60. The report also stated that President Donald Trump promised a ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal within 60 days, based on a prior January agreement.
However, Israel maintains that the original Witkoff framework calls for 10 hostages to be released in two phases—not with the long pause in between proposed by Hamas. The latest offer, reportedly brokered by U.S.-Palestinian businessman Bashar al-Khabbab and already rejected by Israel, was delivered overnight via the U.S., following Khabbab’s talks with Hamas. The speed with which Israel rejected the plan suggests deep concern that Washington might accept the plan or try to pressure Israel into accepting it.
The U.S. did not consult Israel in advance regarding this proposal, which reportedly calls for the release of 10 hostages in two phases and a 70-day cease-fire. A senior Israeli official said accepting it would amount to a “capitulation to Hamas,” noting that the proposal was formulated in coordination with the terror group.
“We don’t yet know what the Americans will say,” the Israeli official added. His comments echoed remarks by Trump, who told reporters overnight that “good news” might be coming regarding Gaza. “We’re trying to see if we can stop this. We’ve spoken with Israel and want to see if we can bring the situation to an end as soon as possible,” Trump said.
Still, Israeli officials emphasized that the Khabbab proposal, despite being acceptable to Hamas, diverges significantly from the Witkoff framework to which Israel has adhered since resuming fighting in March. The senior official stated: “This is not a plan any Israeli government could accept. Hamas is making impossible demands that would undermine the war’s goals and block the possibility of freeing the hostages.”