Report: Trump to announce Gaza ceasefire 'in the coming days'

U.S. President Donald Trump "is expected to announce a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip within days," according to a report on Monday by The Arabic-language edition of the British network Sky News. According to sources, the announcement would include "a deal for the release of Israeli hostages."
The report comes as Israeli officials said they plan to intensify military operations in Gaza, even as hostage negotiations remain stalled and the United States urges a delay in Israel's full takeover of the coastal enclave.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a high-level security meeting Sunday evening with top defense officials amid reported tensions between the military and political leadership. The meeting came as Washington continued pressing for restraint while maintaining indirect talks with Hamas through back channels.
Despite the impasse in negotiations, Israeli defense and political officials say military pressure is yielding some results—but not enough. “It’s not sufficient,” one Israeli source said, adding that further escalation of the campaign is expected.
The Israel Defense Forces currently controls about 40% of the Gaza Strip and aims to expand that to 75%—an additional 35%—within two months, according to military officials.
The Trump administration has asked Israel to delay its final offensive. U.S. officials continue direct, behind-the-scenes talks with Hamas, facilitated in part by Palestinian-American businessman Bishara Bahbah. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is acting as the U.S. liaison to mediators in the region.
A senior Israeli military officer said Israel is seeking a decisive outcome, arguing that Hamas cannot be allowed to retain a presence in Gaza. The official said Hamas has rebuilt its arsenal with hundreds of short-range rockets and dozens capable of reaching central Israel.
The officer outlined four steps in Israel’s plan: eliminating Hamas' military wing, dismantling its governing authority, seizing and holding territory and controlling humanitarian aid to prevent Hamas from exploiting it.