Hamas cites ‘positive indicators’ in cease-fire talks

A day after releasing a video of Israeli hostage Matan Angrest, who has been held in Gaza for 519 days, Hamas said on Saturday there were "positive indications" regarding negotiations for the second phase of a potential deal.

Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanoua stated that mediation efforts by Egypt and Qatar were continuing in an attempt to finalize the implementation of a ceasefire agreement and initiate talks on the next phase. "The signs are positive," he said.

Al-Qanoua added that Hamas was prepared to engage in negotiations to advance the second phase of the deal "to achieve the demands of our people" and called for increased efforts to deliver aid to Gaza and lift what he referred to as the blockade on the enclave.

2 View gallery Hamas terrorists in Gaza ( Photo: AFP )

According to his statement, a Hamas delegation currently in Cairo has been discussing ways to push forward negotiations, pressure Israel to engage in talks, and establish mechanisms for implementing decisions from the recent Arab summit.

The delegation’s visit to Cairo follows discussions with the Trump administration and reports of a U.S. proposal being presented to the terror group. The United States has reportedly updated Israel on its contacts with Hamas.

On Friday, an Israeli official downplayed expectations of an imminent breakthrough, saying that U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, was unlikely to visit the region soon. "He will only come if there are loose ends to finalize. No progress is known at this stage," the official said.

2 View gallery U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff ( Photo: Reuters )

The source added that direct U.S.-Hamas communication was "a bonus without a deal," emphasizing that Washington’s priority was securing the release of American citizens held in Gaza. "If they succeed—great, let them be freed," the official said.

Israeli officials hope that beyond Trump’s threats against Hamas, the delay in humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza will also pressure the group into releasing hostages. "As long as Hamas refuses, we will continue imposing sanctions and restrictions," the official said. "We want to exhaust every possibility of bringing back as many hostages as possible before resuming combat—because once the fighting resumes, things will spiral out of control."