Hamas releases video showing footage of hostage Matan Angrest

Hamas released on Friday a video showing proof of life of hostage Matan Angrest , who has been held captive in Gaza for 518 days. The family has yet to confirm the video's publication or the statements made in it.

Earlier this week, Angrest’s parents—whose son, an Israeli soldier who was abducted wounded and unconscious from his tank at the Nahal Oz military base on October 7— released the first footage of him in captivity .

2 View gallery Matan Angrest in Hamas captivity

The footage was taken at least six months after his abduction. "We demand that the Israeli government implement all stages of the hostage deal before moving on to the next phase of the war," his mother, Anat, said.

She stressed the urgency of securing his release, stating, "Matan is in mortal danger. All the hostages must be brought home before more soldiers are sent to battle and don’t return."

Anat and Haggai Angrest met Friday with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir. “We demand, first and foremost, the return of the hostages—only then should Hamas be dealt with,” they stressed.

“The top priority must be the hostages because they don’t have time. Lives are turning into casualties and casualties into missing persons. We cannot resume the war while hostages are still there. Bringing them back must be a milestone for continuing the war.”

As former hostages met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington and senior White House officials stressed that American hostages remain a top priority, Matan Angrest’s parents emphasized their demand for international intervention.

“The Americans put their soldiers and fallen troops at the top of the headlines, and we ask them to help bring back the soldiers who don’t hold citizenship as well,” they said. “It is unacceptable that a humanitarian list that included wounded hostages did not include soldiers who went out to defend the country and were injured—only for the state to abandon them and leave them behind, at the very end."

"They are the only ones the state decided to place there that day, at that hour. The military put them there. There is an obligation—both from the IDF and the state—and yet they are treated as second-class."

According to the family, Angrest, who was taken while critically wounded, is enduring severe mistreatment in captivity, including torture during interrogations, and is being held under "inhumane conditions." The family also said that Angrest was excluded from the recent humanitarian release "solely because he is an Israeli soldier."

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Less than a month ago, Angrest’s father, Hagai , said the family received confirmation that he was alive through freed hostages. The accounts, which surfaced six months after Angrest appeared in a propaganda video from Gaza, indicated that he remains severely injured and is being held in harsh conditions.

2 View gallery Matan Angrest

"We heard from released hostages that our beloved son Matan is alive. It was incredibly emotional for us," his father said. "The time has come to bring him back, along with all the others. We expect Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to advance the second phase of the deal immediately. We all saw the horrific images—scenes of a Holocaust in 2025, here in Israel. Bring Matan and the rest of the hostages home now. Their situation is dire, and it is time to bring them back."

In September, Matan’s mother revealed an audio recording of her son at a demonstration on Begin Street in Tel Aviv. In the recording, he is heard addressing Netanyahu in a video filmed in captivity, in words that may have been dictated by his captors. “Netanyahu, you must, must carry out this prisoner exchange between the prisoners in Israel and the prisoners here. I really want to see my family and friends. It’s very important. I think you can do it; you just have to want to. But I trust you. You can make it happen, and I hope it will be as soon as possible,” Matan said in the recording.