FBI foils planned mass shooting at Alabama synagogues: suspect vowed ‘not to be taken alive’

The FBI and local law enforcement in Alabama have foiled a planned mass attack targeting synagogues and Jewish institutions across the state and neighboring regions, authorities said Wednesday.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Jeremy Wayne Shoemaker, 33, after receiving multiple alerts about “credible and imminent threats.” A search of his home uncovered a cache of weapons, suitcases filled with ammunition, a bulletproof vest, and other equipment that investigators said indicated a plan for large-scale violence.

Shoemaker allegedly told investigators he intended “not to be taken alive.” Authorities said they also found evidence suggesting he planned to target elected officials in addition to Jewish institutions.

So far, Shoemaker has been charged with resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm. Officials said additional federal and state charges are expected as the investigation continues, though it remains unclear whether he will be charged with a hate crime.

Tommy Loftis, spokesperson for the FBI’s Birmingham field office, said that close cooperation between federal, state, and local agencies “prevented a catastrophe. Otherwise, you would be reading about a mass shooting in the papers today.”

Photos released by police showed the weapons seized from Shoemaker’s home and his arrest, in which he appeared bruised and bandaged following a struggle with officers.

Following the announcement, Alabama’s Jewish community sought to reassure members. The Jewish Federation of Birmingham said in a statement: “There is no current threat to the community. The coordinated action of the FBI, state investigators, and local police prevented an act of violence that could have been devastating. It is a sobering reminder that antisemitism and hate remain very real.”

Shoemaker is expected to make his first court appearance later this week. Authorities believe he planned to attack synagogues not only in Alabama but also in neighboring states. Police have not released the names of the targeted institutions or the officials he allegedly intended to harm.

Jewish communities across the southern United States have since increased security at synagogues and community centers, supported by volunteer patrols and heightened police presence.

Shoemaker’s arrest comes amid a surge in antisemitic threats and violence in the United States and abroad. Just two weeks ago, a synagogue in Florida was set on fire, and in Manchester, England, two people were killed in a stabbing and ramming attack outside a synagogue.