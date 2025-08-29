After threats, Turkey clarifies airspace rules affect only 'Israeli government flights, weapons'

Turkey on Friday clarified that its recent restrictions on airspace apply only to Israeli government flights and planes carrying weapons or ammunition, not to commercial transit flights. The clarification came from a Turkish diplomatic source commenting on remarks by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
Fidan told parliament that Turkey has barred Israeli vessels from its ports, prohibited Turkish ships from calling at Israeli ports, and imposed limits on certain flights entering Turkish airspace. He also said Turkey has fully cut trade with Israel over the ongoing war in Gaza.
Earlier, Fidan stated that container ships carrying weapons and ammunition to Israel would not be allowed into Turkish ports. The diplomatic source later emphasized that the measures specifically target official Israeli flights and military shipments, not commercial traffic.
Fidan also said Turkey is prepared to carry out air drops of humanitarian aid to Gaza once it receives approval from Jordan.
Turkey has repeatedly condemned Israel’s offensive in Gaza, accusing it of committing genocide—a charge Israel denies—and has called for international measures against Israel while urging world powers to halt support.
The Israeli government has not yet responded to Turkey’s announcement.