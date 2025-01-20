Two critically injured in West Bank shooting

Two people in their 20s were injured, one severely and one critically, in a shooting near the settlement of Ramat Gilad, approximately two kilometers from the Palestinian village of Funduq, where masked Jewish youths rioted Monday night.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service reported that one victim sustained life-threatening injuries and the other was in serious condition. Both were evacuated to hospitals in Petah Tikva and Kfar Saba. The identities of the injured and the connection, if any, between the shooting and the riots remain unclear.

Authorities are investigating the possibility that the two were accidentally struck by gunfire from a security guard. According to initial reports, the guard had been pepper-sprayed and fired warning shots into the air, which may have unintentionally hit the victims.

Officials have ruled out terrorism as the cause of the incident. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under review.

The unrest in Funduq involved approximately 40 masked individuals who set fire to three buildings, several vehicles and reportedly shops in the village. The IDF dispatched forces to the area to disperse the rioters and establish roadblocks along Route 55. “IDF and Border Police forces responded to reports of disturbances in Funduq and are currently working to restore order,” the military said, adding that claims of arson are under investigation.

Funduq has been a flashpoint since a shooting attack there earlier this month that killed three Israelis : police officer Elad Winkelstein, 35, and civilians Rachel Cohen, 70, and Aliza Reiss, 73.

The violence follows the death of Sgt. First Class (res.) Eviatar Ben Yehuda , who was killed Sunday night when an improvised explosive device detonated under his vehicle during a military operation in Tammun, near the Jordan Valley. Four others, including the battalion commander, were wounded in the attack. The IDF said initial findings indicate the road was booby-trapped, though no intelligence had warned of explosives in the area.

The riots also coincide with Defense Minister Israel Katz’s controversial decision to release five settlers from administrative detention. Katz justified the move, citing the release of Palestinian prisoners as part of a hostage deal, saying, “I decided to strengthen and encourage the settlements, which stand on the frontlines against Palestinian terrorism.” Critics, including the Shin Bet, warned of potential security risks tied to the decision.

Meanwhile, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi stressed the need for heightened readiness in the West Bank. “Alongside reinforced defenses in Gaza, we must be prepared for significant operations in Judea and Samaria in the coming days to intercept and apprehend terrorists before they reach our citizens,” Halevi said, directing further preparations for continued operations in Gaza and Lebanon.