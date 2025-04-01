IDF warns residents of northern Gaza to leave after rocket fire to Sderot

Rocket sirens were activated on Tuesday morning in the city of Sderot and nearby communities in the Gaza border region. The sirens were triggered by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, which was intercepted. Reports from Gaza indicated that the rocket was fired from Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza. Magen David Adom stated that no calls were received regarding casualties or damage.

Rocket sirens were activated on Tuesday morning in the city of Sderot and nearby communities in the Gaza border region. The sirens were triggered by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, which was intercepted. Reports from Gaza indicated that the rocket was fired from Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza. Magen David Adom stated that no calls were received regarding casualties or damage.

Rocket sirens were activated on Tuesday morning in the city of Sderot and nearby communities in the Gaza border region. The sirens were triggered by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, which was intercepted. Reports from Gaza indicated that the rocket was fired from Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza. Magen David Adom stated that no calls were received regarding casualties or damage.