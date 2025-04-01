IDF warns residents of northern Gaza to leave after rocket fire to Sderot

Rocket sirens disrupt school hours in Sderot as military intensifies operations in Rafah; Terrorists in Gaza flee forces expanding urban control, dismantling enemy infrastructure

Einav Halabi, Roni Green Shaulov, Sharon Kidon|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Sderot
Rocket sirens
Rafah
IDF Spokesperson
Arabic

The IDF Arabic language spokesperson warned residents of northern Gaza to leave for safety on Tuesday, ahead of strikes following the launch of a rocket to Sderot and surrounding areas earlier in the day.
Rocket sirens were activated on Tuesday morning in the city of Sderot and nearby communities in the Gaza border region. The sirens were triggered by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, which was intercepted. Reports from Gaza indicated that the rocket was fired from Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza. Magen David Adom stated that no calls were received regarding casualties or damage.
3 View gallery
Sirens warn of rocket fire to Sderot and surrounding areas on Tuesday Sirens warn of rocket fire to Sderot and surrounding areas on Tuesday
Sirens warn of rocket fire to Sderot and surrounding areas on Tuesday
(Photo: Telegram )
3 View gallery
יירוט במרחב עוטף עזהיירוט במרחב עוטף עזה
Rocket intercepted above Sderot
The rocket fire occurred during school hours in Sderot. The municipality reported that “educational staff are with the children in protected spaces.” Ehud Cohen, CEO of the “Future for the Otef” movement, commented: “I’m currently in Sderot. The media says there are no casualties, but every rocket siren creates victims because children go back to bedwetting, and we cannot normalize this.” Cohen further criticized the situation, saying, “Is it logical that rockets are fired at us, and we just return to routine? Drizzle is related to weather reports, not to our reality.”
On Monday, IDF issued an unusually broad evacuation order for residents of the Gaza Strip, calling for an evacuation of the entire city of Rafah and several surrounding towns. In a statement from IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee, which was formulated under instructions from the political leadership, residents were told that “IDF is resuming its intense fight to eliminate the capabilities of terror organizations in these areas.” IDF urged residents in the area to move to the Al-Mawasi region. However, at this stage, no large-scale ground operation is planned in Rafah or its surroundings.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Most of Rafah is now empty of Palestinian residents. IDF’s control of the Philadelphi Corridor has already expanded to about a mile into the destroyed urban areas of the city. In the large, central neighborhoods of Rafah, such as Shabora and Tel al-Sultan, the 14th Brigade and the Givati Reconnaissance Battalion have been conducting raids for over a week with almost no resistance, as all terrorists have fled the area. Soldiers are primarily searching for and dismantling remaining enemy infrastructure.
3 View gallery
תנועת עקורים מרפיח בעקבות הודעת הפינוי של דובר צה"ל בערביתתנועת עקורים מרפיח בעקבות הודעת הפינוי של דובר צה"ל בערבית
Gazans in Rafah following IDF's announcement
This limited battalion-level raid, which is not part of the larger divisional-scale operation that has yet to be approved, is now expanding into two additional neighborhoods. However, following the cabinet meeting on Sunday, the political leadership instructed the military to escalate the tone of its public statements, creating the impression that the Gaza Strip is being fully reconquered. This explains the added phrasing about “intense fighting.”
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""