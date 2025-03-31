IDF issues large-scale evacuation order in Rafah as military pressure intensifies

The IDF issued an unusually large-scale evacuation order in Gaza on Monday, calling on all residents of Rafah and several nearby towns to leave the area. In an Arabic-language statement, IDF Arabic-language spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee warned that the military is "resuming intense combat to dismantle terrorist capabilities in these areas."
Evacuees were directed to relocate to the coastal area of Al-Mawasi, but for now, no large-scale ground operation is planned in Rafah and its surroundings.
Following stalled negotiations over hostage releases in recent days, Israel’s Security Cabinet decided Saturday night to increase military pressure on Hamas to force it to accept Israel’s counterproposal. Hamas has offered to release five hostages in exchange for a 50-day ceasefire, while Israel is demanding the release of 11 living hostages and half of the deceased captives.
Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer claimed that Israel's military pressure is working and that Hamas is "starting to blink." A senior Israeli official added: “There’s no doubt the military pressure and logistical shortages are influencing negotiations. There’s progress and that led to an exchange of proposals. We’ve submitted a counteroffer and are awaiting Hamas’s response.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also asserted that the strategy is effective. “It’s working because it’s hitting Hamas militarily and politically while creating conditions for the release of our hostages. The cabinet decided to increase the pressure — already at high levels — to further weaken Hamas and improve conditions for their release,” Netanyahu said.
“So far, the combination of military and diplomatic pressure is the only thing that has brought hostages home," he added.
The IDF has repeatedly expanded operations in Rafah in recent days, targeting various neighborhoods. Until now the military had refrained from ordering a full evacuation of the enclave’s southernmost city despite ongoing combat in Gaza. Since the ceasefire ended, the IDF has taken control of half of the Netzarim Corridor and resumed operations in northern Gaza, including in Beit Lahiya.