After 18-month manhunt, Israeli forces kill Palestinian terrorist who ran over two IDF soldiers

The operation took place in the West Bank city of Nablus . No Israeli forces were injured. Kfir Brigade Commander Col. Eyal Cohen informed the families of the fallen soldiers.

2 View gallery Yamam troops ( Photo: Israel Police )

The terrorist had been on the run for 18 months. Shortly after the terror attack, he surrendered to the Palestinian police, but Palestinian security services released him after he claimed the incident was a traffic accident rather than a nationalistic attack. Since then, he had been considered a wanted terrorist.

According to a joint statement from the IDF, the Shin Bet security agency and Israel Police, Israeli forces exchanged fire with the terrorist during a counterterrorism operation in eastern Nablus. He was killed in the firefight.

The 2024 ramming attack

A preliminary investigation into the deadly ramming at the Farm 6 checkpoint — located near Nablus, between the entrance to the Samaria Regional Brigade and the road leading to the community of Itamar — found that Nachshon Battalion troops were conducting random inspections of vehicles leaving the city. A short line of cars formed at the checkpoint.

2 View gallery Sgt. Eliya Hilel and Staff Sergeant Diego Shvisha Harsaj ( Photo: IDF )

Sgt. Eliya Hilel, 20, of Tel Zion, and Staff Sgt. Diego Shvisha Harsaj, 20, of Tel Aviv, were inspecting a vehicle at the front of the line when the terrorist drove out of the queue, accelerated toward them and fatally struck both soldiers.

The families mourn

Sgt. Hilel was laid to rest at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem. His brother, Yinon, said in his eulogy: “You were the perfect older brother, an example to all oldest siblings. You steadied us. You guided us. Without you, we are blind.”

His mother, Hana, said: “I cannot believe I am eulogizing you. I cannot believe you are gone. You always updated me whenever there was an attack or incident, but last night you did not answer. I tried reaching your friends and commanders, but no one returned my calls. My heart broke.”