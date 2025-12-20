Former IDF ground forces commander Kobi Barak dies at 61 after battle with illness

Maj. Gen. (res.) Yaakov “Kobi” Barak, a former head of the IDF’s Ground Forces Command and former chief of the IDF’s Technology and Logistics Directorate, died over the weekend after a serious illness. He was 61.
Barak is survived by his wife, mother, three children and a grandchild. His funeral will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at the cemetery in Moshav Merhavia, in the Jezreel Valley.
Born in Haifa and raised in the northern town of Metula, Barak enlisted in the Armored Corps and rose through the ranks, eventually commanding the 401st Armored Brigade. He later served as head of the Operations Division and, subsequently, as chief of the Technology and Logistics Directorate. In 2016, he was appointed head of the Ground Forces Command, a position he held until his discharge from active duty.
Former minister and IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot paid tribute to Barak, calling him “a fusion of solid Israeli character: the son of Holocaust survivors, raised in Metula and an Armored Corps officer through and through. A professional, a patriot and a man devoted to his people and land.”
Eisenkot recalled their long-standing military connection: “We first met when he was a battalion commander, and our friendship and shared mission deepened when he led a brigade and I commanded a division. It was clear to me, given his qualities, that I would appoint him as a division commander when I became head of Northern Command, and so I did.”
Reflecting on Barak’s later roles, Eisenkot noted his impact as Ground Forces commander. “During his time on the General Staff, he led numerous initiatives: establishing the Commando Brigade, forming a reserve Egoz unit, reorganizing and merging Ground Forces Command with the Logistics Directorate and championing large-scale training programs from battalion-level to corps-wide drills. Under his leadership, the new SIGMA 15 self-propelled howitzer and Eitan armored personnel carrier were developed. His vision of equipping soldiers with robotics and drones, one for every company commander, continues to support troops on today’s battlefield.”
Eisenkot concluded: “Kobi was a true officer and gentleman, a model family man. He leaves behind his wife Orit, his mother Ziva, three wonderful children and a granddaughter who will carry his legacy forward. I visited him just days ago; he was weak and in pain, but still spoke passionately about the army and the country he loved so deeply. Kobi, we salute you.”
Family friend Sharon Shunari also paid tribute, saying: “Orit, his wife, comes from the founding Falk family of Moshav Merhavia. Kobi spent his years in service to the army. Our youngest children were the same age. We lost a good man and an exemplary father. He adored his granddaughter, who was born after his military discharge. He was humble, down-to-earth, a proud Zionist and patriot, with a deep love for Israel. He took part in local ceremonies, was a talented singer and announcer. His loss is immense, for Merhavia, for the nation and especially for his family.”
Shlomit Shihor-Reichman, head of the Jezreel Valley Regional Council, also expressed her condolences: “The Jezreel Valley community mourns the passing of Maj. Gen. (res.) Kobi Barak, a resident of Merhavia and a man of great merit, values and service. Kobi was an integral part of the human fabric of the valley, and his presence will be deeply missed. We embrace his family, friends and the Merhavia community during this difficult time and send our heartfelt condolences. May his memory be a blessing.”