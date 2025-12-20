Former IDF ground forces commander Kobi Barak dies at 61 after battle with illness

Reflecting on Barak’s later roles, Eisenkot noted his impact as Ground Forces commander. “During his time on the General Staff, he led numerous initiatives: establishing the Commando Brigade, forming a reserve Egoz unit, reorganizing and merging Ground Forces Command with the Logistics Directorate and championing large-scale training programs from battalion-level to corps-wide drills. Under his leadership, the new SIGMA 15 self-propelled howitzer and

Eitan armored personnel carrier