2 Israeli embassy staffers murdered in D.C. terror attack

Shooting attack outside Washington's Jewish museum; Israel's UN envoy calls the attack a depraved act of anti-semitism and crossing a red line 

Daniel Edelson, New York|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Danny Danon
Washington D.C
Terror attack
US Homeland Security
Two staff members of Israel’s Embassy in Washington, D.C., were shot dead outside the city's Jewish Museum late on Wednesday.
D.C. police said they arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting that took place during an event held by the American-Jewish Council (AJC).
2 View gallery
Terror attack outside the Jewish museum in D.C. Terror attack outside the Jewish museum in D.C.
Terror attack outside the Jewish museum in D.C.
(Photo: Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)
2 View gallery
Terror attack outside the Jewish museum in D.C. Terror attack outside the Jewish museum in D.C.
Terror attack outside the Jewish museum in D.C.
(Photo: Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon called the attack a “depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism.” He said harming diplomats and Jewish communities crosses a red line. "We are certain the authorities in the U.S. will act
US Homeland Security Secretary of State Kristi Noem said in a post on X that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.
"Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims," she said in a post.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""