2 Israeli embassy staffers murdered in D.C. terror attack

Two staff members of Israel’s Embassy in Washington, D.C., were shot dead outside the city's Jewish Museum late on Wednesday.

D.C. police said they arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting that took place during an event held by the American-Jewish Council (AJC).

2 View gallery Terror attack outside the Jewish museum in D.C. ( Photo: Jonathan Ernst / Reuters )

U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon called the attack a “depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism.” He said harming diplomats and Jewish communities crosses a red line. "We are certain the authorities in the U.S. will act

Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims.



We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice. — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) May 22, 2025

US Homeland Security Secretary of State Kristi Noem said in a post on X that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

