Greece braces for 'Day of Rage' demonstrations amid rising anti-Israel sentiment| These are the high-risk hotspots

There are no reports yet of large-scale demonstrations on Sunday's Day of Rage in Greece. However, the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism has updated the list of locations where such demonstrations are expected to take place Sunday evening, including possible clashes. One of the potential hotspots is Syntagma Square in Athens.

Using the National Control Center for Monitoring and Combating Antisemitism and Delegitimization Online (referred to as the "Control Center"), an updated list of anticipated demonstrations in Greece was published Sunday afternoon. These protests are part of the "Day of Action for Gaza" campaign and include popular tourist areas frequented by Israelis.

High-risk locations for demonstrations and potential clashes

Corfu: Annunziata Square (6:00 p.m.)

Rhodes: Entrance to the Old City (6:00 p.m.)

Santorini: Oia Castle (6:30 p.m.)

Paros: Kastro Parikia (7:00 p.m.)

Iraklia: Ayios Georgios Square (7:00 p.m.)

Chania: Maritime Museum (7:00 p.m.)

Athens: Syntagma Square (8:00 p.m.)

Kos: Eleftherias Square (8:00 p.m.)

Syros: Miaouli Square (8:00 p.m.)

Medium-risk locations:

According to the Control Center, medium-risk locations include tourist hotspots such as Mykonos, Zakynthos, Thessaloniki, Patmos, Leros, Nisyros, Pozar Baths, Petra, Livadi in Serifos, Lefkada, Katerini and Kalymnos. The updated notice also includes locations that were not mentioned in previous warnings, such as the port of Karava in Gavdos, Miaouli Square in Syros, and sites in Crete and the Cycladic islands.

Although Athens is currently calm, many Palestinian flag stickers have been spotted on the streets, alongside stickers commemorating IDF soldiers. A waiter in Plaka remarked: "We don’t hate you; we love you, we make our living from you; we want you to come." However, other opinions clearly exist.

Travel warnings for Israelis

On Friday, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations for Israelis currently in Greece or planning to visit. The ministry advised avoiding demonstration hotspots and unplanned gatherings, refraining from public arguments or expressing political opinions in public spaces, and concealing visible identifying symbols.

The ministry clarified that in case of emergency, individuals should contact the local police in Greece at 100 or emergency services at 112.

Rising Antisemitism

Ahead of the planned Day of Rage, Benjamin Albalas, a Greek-Jewish Holocaust survivor and chairman of the March of the Living organization in Europe, warned that “the war in Gaza has become a convenient excuse for extremists in Greek society to express hostility toward Israel. About 80% of antisemitism stems from far-left ideologies competing for support for Hamas and Gaza. This is a dangerous ideology that fuels antisemitism.”

Protests Organized by Pro-Palestinian Groups: The organizers of Sunday’s protests, and others planned for the coming days, strongly oppose what they describe as "tourist, economic and military ties between the Greek government and the State of Israel." The campaign, led by pro-Palestinian groups, seeks to portray Israel as a country committing genocide.

It calls for public displays of solidarity with Palestinians in prominent Greek tourist locations, aiming to undermine the perception of Greece as a peaceful destination for those associated with the IDF. Under the slogan “Not in Our Land – Not in Our Name,” the campaign encourages activists to hold local events, distribute informational materials, and use hashtags to promote their messages on social media.