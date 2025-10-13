Netanyahu won't attend 'Peace Summit' due to Simchat Torah holiday

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would attend the “Peace Summit” in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday, despite Israel not being among the original invitees, but then cancelled his participation due to the Simchat Torah holiday. The summit will be attended by U.S. President Donald Trump and dozens of leaders from Western and Arab states. Egypt’s presidential palace confirmed Netanyahu’s participation in an official statement.

The breakthrough followed a brief conversation in the Knesset between Netanyahu, Trump, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi . The three discussed Netanyahu’s potential inclusion in the summit, which aims to formally declare an end to the war in Gaza. It marked the first direct conversation between el-Sissi and Netanyahu since June 2023 — four months before the Oct. 7 Hamas attack. El-Sissi had refused to take Netanyahu’s calls since the war began.

1 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi ( Photos: Martin Sylvest / RITZAU SCANPIX / AFP, Oliver CONTRERAS / AFP )

But the Haredi parties made it clear that such a trip does not justify the desecration of the holiday and raised fears of a coalition crisis. Criticism also arose on the right. Netanyahu's team began to debate the issue shortly after the announcement in Egypt - and ultimately Netanyahu's arrival at the summit in Sinai was canceled.

Around 20 global leaders are expected at the summit , which will address postwar recovery in Gaza and regional stabilization. Attendees include French President Emmanuel Macron, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and representatives from Italy, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, Pakistan and Qatar.

Relations between Netanyahu and Sissi have been notably cool in recent years, and Egyptian officials were reportedly reluctant to host the Israeli premier amid widespread condemnation of Israel in the Arab world.

Sissi’s office said the event will be titled “The Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh,” co-hosted by Sissi and President Trump. “The summit aims to end the war in Gaza, bolster efforts for peace and stability in the Middle East, and open a new chapter of regional security,” the statement said. “This summit is held in light of President Trump’s vision for peace in the region and his persistent pursuit of resolving global conflicts.”

Indonesian President set to visit Israel amid signs of warming ties

Meanwhile, Israel is preparing for the arrival of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday or Wednesday. Though Indonesia does not maintain formal diplomatic ties with Israel, Subianto made headlines at the United Nations last month by declaring: “We must recognize, respect and guarantee the security of the State of Israel — only then will true peace be possible.”

President of Indonesia at UN: Must recognize and respect Israel ( Video: UN )